What Does Tire Cupping Look Like, And Can It Be Fixed?

Tires are an essential part of your car's anatomy. They're responsible for gripping the road and maintaining traction, as well as for helping to support the vehicle and improve ride quality. They're also some of the most expensive automotive components that require regular maintenance and replacements. On average, drivers can usually expect to get between three and five years or 36,000 to 60,000 miles of life out of their tires. With one new tire ranging in cost from around $80 to upwards of $500, replacements can be a burdensome expenditure. That burden can become even more debilitating if it takes you by surprise, which is why it's so critical that you take the proper steps to care for and protect your tires.

Unfortunately, various issues — including things like suspension system damage and improperly balanced tires — can reduce the life of your tires. Tire cupping, in particular, is a common and serious problem that can drastically shorten your tires' lifespan. A tire with cupping looks like someone has cut out rounded chunks or "cups" out of the tread every few inches along the tire's diameter. Those chunks sometimes look like scallops, leading some people to refer to the issue as "scalloped tires." Tire cupping is relatively easy to diagnose, thanks to that distinctive appearance. However, pinpointing the cause of tire cupping can be more challenging.

Fortunately, as a former professional mechanic who specialized for years in suspension, steering, and tire issues, I'll can explain everything you need to know about tire cupping. We'll go over the potential causes and fixes and explain what your next steps should be if you experience the problem yourself.

