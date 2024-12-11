Can A Bad Wheel Bearing Hurt Your Gas Mileage? Here's What You Need To Know

Wheel bearings are integral parts of your car's suspension system. They connect the axles to the wheels and allow smooth movement with minimal friction. They also help support the car's weight and assist with braking and cornering.

Advertisement

There are two primary types of wheel bearings: cone-shaped bearings that require routine maintenance, and modern sealed bearings. Both are durable, but not immune to wear and tear or damage.

Cone-shaped or tapered bearings are more common on older vehicles and those that are front- or rear-wheel drive. On these cars, the grease-packed cone-shaped bearings are located on the axle that doesn't connect to engine power. They require more maintenance than sealed bearings and must be repacked with grease periodically, depending on your make, model, and driving habits. They're extremely messy, but easy to work on, and can be easily and inexpensively replaced when they fail.

In contrast, modern sealed bearings may be found on both driving and non-driving axles. They don't generally require maintenance and are designed to last roughly 80,000 to 100,000 miles. They usually come in one assembly, and when they fail, you must replace them, too.

Advertisement

When wheel bearings fail, they can cause fairly serious issues, including a drop in fuel mileage. If you're wondering why, stick around. As a former professional mechanic who specialized for years in suspension work, I'll explain why a bad bearing may cause your gas mileage to plummet, give the signs of a faulty wheel bearing, and touch on replacement costs and procedures.