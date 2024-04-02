How To Properly Use And Check Your Car's Tire Pressure With A Gauge

As far as routine auto maintenance goes, it's common knowledge that changing your oil, rotating your tires, and replacing filters can not only lengthen the life of your engine but also help increase fuel efficiency. Most car owners would, of course, require the assistance of an automotive professional for those maintenance services. You may not realize it, but you can also dramatically affect your vehicle's fuel efficiency without a trip to a mechanic by monitoring the air pressure in your tires.

On top of potentially boosting your car's miles per gallon average, checking and maintaining your air pressure can also extend the life of your tire and contribute to a smoother overall ride. Perhaps more important than that news is that you can keep track of your vehicle's tire pressure simply by purchasing a tire pressure gauge, which you can do for anywhere between $6 and $20 at an auto store or through various online retailers. Of course, once you buy a tire pressure gauge, you need to learn to use it.

As air pressure may increase in your tires when they are warm, it is recommended that you check the pressure when the tires are cold for an accurate reading. Consult an automotive professional if you are having trouble keeping your tires inflated.

Here's how to check your car's tire pressure with a gauge.