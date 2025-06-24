11 Tire Brands Owned By Continental

Continental is the fourth biggest tiremaker globally. Hardly surprising for a company that produces consistently good tires, which often win comparison tests against premium rivals from Michelin, Bridgestone, and Goodyear. Sure, Continental tires are expensive, but they are the testbed for the company's newest, most advanced technologies.

However, not many know about the dozen or so other tire brands that Continental happens to own. The German tiremaker was established in 1871, and since then has been on an upward trajectory, with innovation and quality being its main driving force. This has allowed it to swallow many smaller tiremakers, usually focused on the budget-minded sector — you'd probably be surprised to see which ones it owns.

So, in this piece, we're taking a closer look at each tire brand owned by Continental. We'll give you all the details about the brands, the types of tires they offer, and the markets in which they operate. Ultimately, you should be able to decide whether any of these brands is a good fit for you. Time to burn some rubber!