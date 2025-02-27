Why Tire Treads Have Grooves And What The Different Patterns Are For

There's a not-so-old song with a lyric that goes something like, "The tires are the things on the car that make contact with the road ..." While it makes for a catchy little chorus, it's not an entirely accurate sentiment, as it's largely just the tire's treads that are turning endlessly over on the concrete.

Singsong semantics aside, it's actually important that the tread is the part of the tire that connects with the surface of the road, as the grooves dug into the rubber provide drivers with vital safety functions. The primary purpose of a tire's grooves is to increase traction by bolstering friction between tread and concrete. Apart from that, the grooves are also designed to evenly distribute wear and tear on a tire to increase its lifespan, as well as reduce the amount of noise made as you drive, and they can even increase fuel efficiency by reducing rolling resistance.

As the theory goes, the deeper the tire's tread, the more traction it creates with the road. That logic is particularly important when it comes to driving in adverse weather conditions, as deep grooves can help increase the flow of water away from a tire's raised surface area. This is important because even the smallest layer of water trapped between a tire and the road can increase the likelihood of the tire losing contact with the surface. That can, of course, lead to hydroplaning and, in turn, the loss of control over the vehicle.

