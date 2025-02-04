Who Owns Douglas Tires? (And How To Tell Where They're Made)

If you're currently in the market for a new set of tires, your head may well be spinning at the sheer number of options available to you. But if you're angling to get some fresh rubber on your vehicle on a budget, you've likely already perused the options available from big box retailer Walmart. Assuming that's the case, you've no doubt considered making your next set of tires Douglas tires.

With the average cost of tires fluctuating with some regularity, you've likely got a checklist of questions you want to run down before you fork over the requisite cash required to put them on your car. Among those questions might be what actual users think of Douglas Tires. If so, you'll be happy to know that, for the most part, the tires are well-reviewed by consumers, with many holding a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating on Walmart's website. As for the negative reviews, many focus on issues that stemmed from ordering the tires online.

A little further down your checklist might be who actually owns Douglas Tires. Common sense might lead you to believe that Walmart is behind the tire outfit, but that is not the case. Douglas an independent outfit, either. In fact, the manufacturer listed on Walmart's product pages is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. That would seem to signal Douglas is indeed owned by the American tire maker, making it one of several brands exclusively offered through Walmart.

