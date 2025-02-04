Who Owns Douglas Tires? (And How To Tell Where They're Made)
If you're currently in the market for a new set of tires, your head may well be spinning at the sheer number of options available to you. But if you're angling to get some fresh rubber on your vehicle on a budget, you've likely already perused the options available from big box retailer Walmart. Assuming that's the case, you've no doubt considered making your next set of tires Douglas tires.
With the average cost of tires fluctuating with some regularity, you've likely got a checklist of questions you want to run down before you fork over the requisite cash required to put them on your car. Among those questions might be what actual users think of Douglas Tires. If so, you'll be happy to know that, for the most part, the tires are well-reviewed by consumers, with many holding a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating on Walmart's website. As for the negative reviews, many focus on issues that stemmed from ordering the tires online.
A little further down your checklist might be who actually owns Douglas Tires. Common sense might lead you to believe that Walmart is behind the tire outfit, but that is not the case. Douglas an independent outfit, either. In fact, the manufacturer listed on Walmart's product pages is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. That would seem to signal Douglas is indeed owned by the American tire maker, making it one of several brands exclusively offered through Walmart.
A tire's ID number can tell you its manufacturing location
Now that we know who owns and makes Douglas Tires, your next question might be where the tires were made. However, when it comes to an outfit the size of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, that can be a slightly daunting task. As of this writing, Goodyear boasts 55 different production facilities that are spread across 22 countries throughout the world, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Daunting as the task may seem, there is an easy way to figure out where your Douglas tires were made, or any other tire you might be interested in, for that matter. That's because every tire now comes stamped with an 8 to 13-character Tire Identification Number (or TIN for short). Once you have the tire's TIN at your disposal, you can visit any number of online tracking sites, plug it in, and figure out not only the exact production plant but where in the world that plant is located.
The TIN is easy to find and typically located on the tire's outer side wall. As the Department of Transportation is tracking a tire's place of origin, the TIN begins with the letters DOT, followed by a two-letter designation that operates as a factory code, as well as a series of letter and number combinations detailing other pertinent information, including even the year the tire was made.