Where Are Uniroyal Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Uniroyal has been a major name in the tire game for well over 100 years now, and given the brand's continued prominence in the tire market, the company appears primed to be around for more than 100 more. As for the company's origins, Uniroyal came into being in 1892, when nine separate rubber manufacturers joined forces to become the United States Rubber Company, marking one of the United States' first corporate mergers.

The newly minted rubber conglomerate initially focused its efforts on the manufacture of many different products. But with the automobile industry taking off in the early-1900s, it became clear that production of automobile tires would soon be a booming industry. As such, the U.S. Rubber Company wisely pivoted to tires, with its founders taking control of a massive manufacturing plant in Detroit, Michigan. At one point in time, that facility was the largest manufacturing plant in the world, employing as many as 750 workers and cranking out upward of 350 tires per day.

Located on the banks of the Detroit River, that plant would be Uniroyal's primary production facility until 1980, though the company also ran an operation in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. These days, production of Uniroyal tires is a little more international, with the company utilizing manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Europe, South America and Asia. However, much of its output is still very much homegrown, with Uniroyal also operates a swathe of U.S. production plants located in Alabama, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

