12 Of The Best Tires For Driving In The Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 21% of the crashes happening in the U.S. are weather-related. Of those, 70% happen on wet pavement and 46% during rainfall. In other words, driving in the rain is way more dangerous than driving on dry pavement. This shouldn't be surprising to any driver. Thanks to the direct rubber-to-road contact, traction is significantly higher on dry than wet roads.

Advertisement

Still, you can maximize wet traction significantly by choosing the right tires. Some modern tires offer a significant wet traction advantage, along with more balanced handling. In other words, they provide shorter stopping distances, higher lateral grip, and are easier to control in emergencies.

In this piece, we'll give you some of the best tires for driving in the rain, carefully selecting models from the most popular categories. This would mean that most tires won't be the absolute best in wet conditions, but relative to their categories. The idea is that everyone can find a suitable model that maximizes rain performance. Let's dig in.