12 Of The Best Tires For Driving In The Rain
According to the Federal Highway Administration, 21% of the crashes happening in the U.S. are weather-related. Of those, 70% happen on wet pavement and 46% during rainfall. In other words, driving in the rain is way more dangerous than driving on dry pavement. This shouldn't be surprising to any driver. Thanks to the direct rubber-to-road contact, traction is significantly higher on dry than wet roads.
Still, you can maximize wet traction significantly by choosing the right tires. Some modern tires offer a significant wet traction advantage, along with more balanced handling. In other words, they provide shorter stopping distances, higher lateral grip, and are easier to control in emergencies.
In this piece, we'll give you some of the best tires for driving in the rain, carefully selecting models from the most popular categories. This would mean that most tires won't be the absolute best in wet conditions, but relative to their categories. The idea is that everyone can find a suitable model that maximizes rain performance. Let's dig in.
Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus
Want a sporty tire that will give you an outstanding dry and wet grip, along with useful snow traction? Look no further than the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus. As an ultra-high-performance all-season tire, it is best suited for high-performance vehicles, including sedans, coupes, crossovers, and SUVs. It also comes with a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty, which is excellent for a performance tire. Continental's "DWS" Tuned Performance Indicators are a nice addition, too, helping the driver monitor the tread depth more easily.
Still, it's the wet grip that differentiates the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus from its rivals. The German tiremaker has always excelled in making good rain tires, and this UHP all-season model is a prime example. To achieve class-leading wet traction, Continental equipped the DWS06 Plus with its SportPlus Technology, with large circumferential grooves and unique X-Sipes.
As a result, the DWS06 Plus performed consistently well across various tests, with particularly good handling in rainy conditions. Drivers liked its balance through the corners and a higher lateral grip than its rivals. Add to that some of the shortest stopping distances, and you have one of the best tires for driving in the rain around.
At $167.99 for one 225/40R18 DWS06 Plus on Amazon, this is an expensive tire. It's also one of the best-performing UHP all-season tires in dry conditions, with excellent grip and short stopping distances. Although performance-oriented, it's comfortable over bumps, too. While not class-leading, the DWS06 Plus provides good snow traction, further justifying the high cost.
Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4
Michelin's competitor in the UHP all-season category has been around for five years now. That's a lot in the tire world, but the Pilot Sport All Season 4 is so good that it remains a top option. Excellent dry grip. Strong performance in rainy conditions. Good traction on snow. Competitive 45,000-mile treadwear warranty. Multiple sizes that cover everything from sporty coupes to crossovers and SUVs. Unsurprisingly, having all these traits means the price will be high — the Pilot Sport All Season 4 costs $194.99 for one 225/40ZR18 tire on Amazon.
Compared to the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus, Michelin's tire performs almost as well in rainy conditions. The lateral grip is only slightly lower, but handling is similar, with the Pilot Sport All Season 4 being easy to control at the limit. Still, the stopping distances on the wet tarmac have been shorter than its Continental rival in multiple tests. Again, the difference isn't astronomical, with both tires performing admirably, but still measurable.
As you'd expect from a product from the French tiremaker, the Pilot Sport All Season 4 continues to shine on dry tarmac. It has among the shortest braking distances of any UHP all-season tire, and excellent lateral grip. Reviewers often praised its lively, responsive steering, too. Add to that useful snow traction, and you have a tire that's truly ready for all seasons. Sure, the price is astronomical, but there is no question that you are (mostly) getting what you pay for.
Cooper Cobra Instinct
Cooper Tires, the American tire brand known for producing high-quality tires on a budget, announced its latest competitor in the UHP all-season category, the Cobra Instinct, in 2023. At $148.84 for one 225/40R18 tire on Amazon, the Cobra Instinct significantly undercuts its premium rivals yet still employs some of the most advanced technologies the industry has to offer. These include a tread compound with soybean oil for higher pliability in colder temperatures. Sweeping tread grooves for better water evacuation. Strong, lightweight construction. Cooper even offers a 45,000-mile warranty, which is great for the price.
Still, the most surprising thing about the Cobra Instinct is how well it performs in rainy conditions. In terms of lateral grip, it's on par with its premium rivals and better than other budget options, like the General G-MAX AS-07. Reviewers liked how it felt behind the wheel. Cooper's UHP all-season tire is responsive, yet surefooted — just the behavior you'd want when it pours outside. The wet stopping distances are also among the shortest in the category.
You must be thinking that the Cobra Instinct is a steal at that price, but Cooper's UHP all-season tire has some shortcomings. Notably, the snow traction is significantly lower than on its premium competitors, meaning worse acceleration and much longer stopping distances. The Cobra Instinct, then, isn't the best choice for buyers that encounter harsh winters. If you only experience mild winters, though, it's worth considering.
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S
UHP all-season tires allow you to enjoy your performance car all year round, without replacing the tires. Still, winter tires will always perform better than all-season tires on snow and ice. What about the warmer months, though? Same story — max-performance summer tires will give you significantly more grip than UHP all-season tires, and the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S has been the post popular model for a while now.
Michelin has since launched the Pilot Sport S 5, but that tire is only offered in sizes 20-inch and higher. Besides, the PS4S is still among the top performers in numerous comparison tests. Like most Michelin tires, it provided excellent grip in wet conditions. It was easy to drive at the limit, too. Yup, the stopping distances were also among the shortest. Dry tarmac? Same story. Heck, according to most tests, the Pilot Sport 4S even provides a comfortable ride — not something you'd expect from a max-performance summer tire. It even comes with a 30,000-mile treadwear warranty — again, out of character for the category.
Of course, the Pilot Sport 4S shouldn't be used in winter conditions. But you must be wondering — how does the Pilot Sport 4S compare to the Pilot Sport All Season 4 in wet conditions? Contrary to popular opinion, max-performance summer tires are better in the rain than UHP all-season tires. So, the PS4S has shorter stopping distances. Higher cornering grip. Better handling at the limit. Having that much grip at your disposal will cost you, though — one 225/40ZR18 Pilot Sport 4S tire costs $237.99 on Amazon.
Bridgestone Potenza Sport
Bridgestone's rival to the PS4S costs $211.99 on Amazon. Not too insignificant for a model from the Japanese tire giant, which also plays in the premium segment. Diving deep into the specs reveals a very important difference, though — Bridgestone offers no treadwear warranty for this tire. Comparison tests also reveal that the Potenza Sport has a higher rolling resistance than most of its rivals. Wears more quickly during real-world driving, too, probably due to the softer tread compound. In the long run, it might end up being more expensive than its Michelin rival.
Fortunately, it gets better once you start pushing Bridgestone's max-performance summer tire. Softer rubber compounds do wear faster, but they bring significant grip advantages. Make no mistake — the Potenza Sport excels, particularly in wet conditions. The lateral grip it provides is the highest in the category, accompanied by very short stopping distances. The hydroplaning resistance while cornering is great, too. In other words, you probably won't even notice the road being wet. In some tests, the Potenza Sport was criticized for unpredictable behavior at the limit, mainly due to the quick, responsive steering. Still, the responsiveness of the Potenza Sport, accompanied by the excellent overall grip, makes it a joy to drive in dry conditions. Thus, if you are an enthusiast and can look past its rolling resistance & wear deficiencies, the Potenza Sport is one of the most engaging tires you can get.
Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02
Continental launched its "Pilot Sport 4S killer" in 2023 with a clear message: to deliver excellent, long-lasting performance. As far as treadwear warranty goes, the ExtremeContact Sport 02 delivers a 30,000-mile treadwear warranty. That's nothing new — the older PS4S already came with the same warranty.
Still, at $202.99 for one 225/40R18 tire on Amazon, the ExtremeContact Sport 02 significantly undercuts its Michelin rival. It also has a higher treadwear rating (340 over 300), meaning, in theory, it should last longer. Continental's tire also includes the Tuned Performance Indicators that allow for more granular monitoring of the remaining treadlife. Oh, and you can even get it in sizes ranging from 15-inch to 21-inch wheel diameter, meaning owners of older performance cars are also covered.
You'd think that for an affordable and long-lasting tire, it must be a dud to drive. However, the ExtremeContact Sport 02 offers similar overall performance to the Pilot Sport 4S. Most reviewers didn't like the lazy steering, but apart from that, Continental's max-performance summer tire is a winner.
Notably, the ExtremeContact Sport 02 combines high dry grip with excellent wet traction, as well as any of its premium competitors. More importantly, it behaves more naturally at the limit, giving the driver time to react. The wet stopping distances are slightly longer than on the Potenza Sport and PS4S, but the ExtremeContact Sport 02 is also more comfortable and quieter than its rivals.
Michelin CrossClimate 2
All-season tires have long been the de facto standard for drivers who didn't want to replace summer with winter tires. There's one problem though — all-season tires are only usable when you drive over light snow. Enter all-weather tires; these are like all-seasons, albeit with more of a winter focus. In theory, this would mean worse dry/wet grip, but Michelin's CrossClimate 2 shows us that needn't be the case. In fact, it's probably the best all-season tire to keep you safe in any weather.
To begin with, it has the 3PMSF (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) symbol, meaning it was designed to tackle harsher wintry conditions. The way Michelin did this is quite interesting; the CrossClimate 2 has a directional tread pattern that wouldn't be out of place in performance tires. Here, it works its magic to provide good grip and short stopping distances on snow.
The CrossClimate 2 performs excellently when driving in the rain, too. Of course, it lags behind dedicated summer tires, but for a tire with so much snow traction, it's really good. Thanks to its unique tread pattern, Michelin's all-weather tire also has excellent hydroplaning resistance. It's a similar story with dry handling and grip.
Thanks to the PIANO noise reduction tuning, the CrossClimate 2 is also fairly quiet and rides well over bumps. Michelin offers a 60,000-mile warranty, which is on par with other all-weather tires. Still, at $185.99 for one 205/55R16 tire on Amazon, it might be a hard pill to swallow for most buyers.
Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady2
As one of the newest entries in the all-weather category, the Assurance WeatherReady2 was obviously designed to compete directly with the CrossClimate 2. It has a directional tread pattern, like its rival. It comes in similar sizes for sedans, crossovers, and SUVs. Heck, Goodyear offers the same 60,000-mile warranty.
But that's not all — at $183.99 for one 205/55R16 tire on Amazon, Goodyear's answer to the CrossClimate 2 also costs the same. Don't think of the Assurance WeatherReady2 for a copycat just yet — it competes with, and even beats its Michelin rival in some categories. Notably, tests have shown that it performs better in rainy conditions, with higher lateral grip and shorter stopping distances.
The Assurance WeatherReady2 also performed well on dry tarmac, with excellent handling and solid braking. It was also near its Michelin rival on snow. Compared side by side, the Assurance WeatherReady2 needed a few more feet to stop and didn't accelerate as swiftly off the line. Even so, it's better than most all-season tires and more than good enough for most people.
There is one area where the Assurance WeatherReady2 lags its rivals significantly — rolling resistance. According to Tire Reviews, the 30% difference in rolling resistance between Goodyear's all-weather tire and the CrossClimate 2 could result in 4-8% worse fuel economy. Rest assured, in the long run, Michelin's model will be cheaper. We'll let you decide whether this is significant or not.
Continental TrueContact Tour 54
The TrueContact Tour 54 is a regular all-season tire, meaning it lacks the 3PMSF certification. Unsurprisingly, it offers significantly less snow traction than an all-weather tire, which translates into longer stopping distances and lower lateral grip. Still, it performs admirably for its category, behaving naturally and safely. It also comes with an 80,000-mile warranty for T-rated and H-rated sizes, which current all-weather tires can't match.
Like most Continental tires lately, though, the TrueContact Tour 54 shines in rainy conditions. For a tire that costs just $152.99 on Amazon (205/55R16), it offers seriously good traction on wet tarmac, comparable to grand-touring all-season tires, which, in theory, should perform better. Short stopping distances. High lateral grip. Predictable behavior at the limit. All these are hallmarks that distance the TrueContact Tour 54 from its rivals. While it is no performance tire, Continental's touring all-season entry also holds its on in dry conditions.
With its excellent treadlife and EcoPlus Technology for low-rolling resistance, the TrueContact Tour 54 should be even cheaper in the long run. Owners are also generally satisfied with the smooth-riding comfort and lack of noise, which add to this tire's appeal. You can find the TrueContact Tour 54 in the most popular sizes, too, whether you own a sedan, crossover, or an EV.
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058
While most touring and grand-touring all-season tires today are offered in crossover/SUV sizes, for the best performance, we recommend going for a dedicated crossover/SUV touring model. These tires are designed to combat the higher loads these vehicles exert on the tires and should offer performance and wear advantages. Currently, one of the best crossover/SUV touring all-season tires for driving in the rain is the Yokohama Geolandar CV G058.
Designed specifically with high-riding vehicles in mind, the G058 is made from a proprietary compound for optimal wet grip, with an optimized tread profile that combats uneven wear. Indeed, the compound gives the G058 excellent wet traction, with short stopping distances and good lateral grip. According to tests, Yokohama's SUV-specific tire is a bit unpredictable at the limit, but you'll probably never reach it on public roads.
The G058 is also a reliable performer in dry conditions, though it suffers from lack of traction on snow. Still, at $170.99 for one Geolandar CV G058 on Amazon (225/65R17), it's a fairly affordable tire and comes with a solid 65,000-mile treadwear warranty. It's worth a closer look for drivers that live in areas with milder winterс.
Continental CrossContact LX25
Want a crossover/SUV touring tire with a slightly higher treadwear warranty? Then have a closer look at the CrossContact LX25. At $181.97 on Amazon (225/65R17), it is a bit more expensive than its Yokohama rival, but it also comes with a longer 70,000-mile warranty for H-rated and T-rated sizes. V-rated sizes come with a 65,000-mile warranty, though. Thanks to the EcoPlus Technology, Continental's tire should also be cost-effective in the long run.
According to reviews, the CrossContact LX25 and Geolandar CV G058 are closely matched in rainy conditions. Both have similar stopping distances and lateral traction, with Continental's model being a bit more predictable at the limit. Same thing on dry tarmac — both tires perform admirably. Surprise, surprise — the CrossContact LX25 also provides similar traction on snow. In other words, it's only good for light snow but not fit for harsh wintry conditions.
Some owners and reviewers also had issues with the general comfort, claiming higher noise at highway speeds. You should probably ask for a test drive to see whether this is a problem for you, as, otherwise, the CrossContact LX25 is a solid all-season option for owners of crossovers and SUVs.
Bridgestone Dueler LX
Want to tow or haul with your SUV or truck? In that case, you need highway all-season tires. These are similar to crossover/SUV touring tires, albeit with one important difference — they come in LT-metric sizes. LT stands for "Light Truck," meaning these tires are designed for heavier loads.
Currently, one of the best highway all-season tires is the Bridgestone Dueler LX. Designed exclusively for Discount Tire and its subsidiary, Tire Rack, Bridgestone's highway all-season tire promises reliable performance over the long haul. It comes with a competitive 70,000-mile warranty on regular sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty on LT-metric sizes while also offering good year-round performance.
According to reviews, the Dueler LX has excellent wet traction, with good lateral grip and particularly impressive braking. Drivers also praised the Dueler LX for being intuitive to drive. Bridgestone's highway all-season tire is also very capable on dry tarmac, with good braking. Although not class-leading, the snow traction is also good for a highway all-season tire. Despite being tough and capable, the Dueler LX is also quiet and relatively comfortable over bumps.