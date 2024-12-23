Who Owns Michelin And Where Are The Tires Made?
Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari, and even Tesla — many car manufacturers prefer to equip their vehicles with Michelin tires. The French brand is regarded as a global leader in the tire manufacturing industry, and it is mainly because of the quality, durability, and reliability of its products. But even if Michelin is arguably one of the most recognizable brands in the automotive and travel industries, not many are aware of who's behind its success and where its car tires are made.
You may have also heard of Michelin as an agency that gives star ratings to restaurants with exceptional culinary experiences. Either way, these two refer to the same company, officially known as "Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin." Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is one of the first tire brands in the world, and it is responsible for the first detachable pneumatic tire.
The people who founded Michelin were brothers Édouard and André Michelin. However, long before they established the brand in 1889, their family already had a history with rubber production. Their grandfather, Aristide Barbier, co-owned an 1832-built machinery business that made hoses, fittings, and more. When the brothers took the reins, they came up with more innovative applications of rubber, including the invention of the first modern tires. In the years that followed, the Michelin brothers were able to grow the company and diversify its offerings. Today, the family-owned brand is worth at least $24.1 billion.
Michelin's expansive operation to meet global tire demand
Between 1914 and 2016, Michelin dabbled in various products and experiences — from sleeping bags, mugs, road signs, small cars, and trucks to travel assistance and even restaurant bookings — but its main offering remained tires and other auto components. The year 1946 marked a significant milestone in the company's history after Michelin introduced the first radial tire. This was followed by years of extensive research and development for more tire designs and technologies, the latest of which being 2019's puncture-proof tires.
Alongside the company's efforts to innovate the tire industry and meet global demand, it saw its business grow physically. The French brand expanded its operations outside its home country, establishing branches in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom in the early 1900s. Eventually, it expanded its operations into Asia, including Japan, Thailand, India, and China. It also has manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Poland, Serbia, Italy, and Spain.
According to Michelin, it now has more than 70 production facilities, research centers, and sales offices across the globe. In North America alone, it has 34 plants that produce all types of tires for motorcycles, cars, airplanes, earthmovers, and other vehicles. Its U.S. manufacturing facilities are located in Dothan and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Covington, Georgia; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Kansas City, Missouri; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Asheboro and Norwood, North Carolina; and in Starr, Greenville, Lexington, Sandy Springs, Spartanburg, and Duncan, South Carolina. Having local production plants makes it easy for Michelin to provide support and tailored solutions to customers.