Who Owns Michelin And Where Are The Tires Made?

Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari, and even Tesla — many car manufacturers prefer to equip their vehicles with Michelin tires. The French brand is regarded as a global leader in the tire manufacturing industry, and it is mainly because of the quality, durability, and reliability of its products. But even if Michelin is arguably one of the most recognizable brands in the automotive and travel industries, not many are aware of who's behind its success and where its car tires are made.

You may have also heard of Michelin as an agency that gives star ratings to restaurants with exceptional culinary experiences. Either way, these two refer to the same company, officially known as "Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin." Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is one of the first tire brands in the world, and it is responsible for the first detachable pneumatic tire.

The people who founded Michelin were brothers Édouard and André Michelin. However, long before they established the brand in 1889, their family already had a history with rubber production. Their grandfather, Aristide Barbier, co-owned an 1832-built machinery business that made hoses, fittings, and more. When the brothers took the reins, they came up with more innovative applications of rubber, including the invention of the first modern tires. In the years that followed, the Michelin brothers were able to grow the company and diversify its offerings. Today, the family-owned brand is worth at least $24.1 billion.

