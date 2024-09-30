How To Know What Size Of Motorcycle Tires Are Right For Your Bike

If your bike's handling feels off or you're getting more flats than usual, it's probably time to check your tires. While it might be a sign you need to balance your motorcycle's tires, worn tread edges, cracks in the rubber, or even the slightest distortion in shape are all clear indications you may need to get a replacement instead. But how long do motorcycle tires really last, and how often should they be replaced? Well, it varies based on your riding habits, the terrain, and the tires themselves. However, one thing is certain: riding on worn-out tires is a risk no rider should take.

That said, you can't just swap out your tires randomly. You have to choose the right size because the tire's size has a major impact on how your bike performs. The wrong size can mess with the motorcycle's handling, how well it brakes, and even how much fuel it consumes. In some cases, the wrong tire can be outright dangerous. In this article, we'll take you through everything you need to know, including how to read tire size labels, why you should pay attention to your bike's specs, and how to pick tires that fit your lifestyle and terrain perfectly.