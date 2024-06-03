How Long Do Motorcycle Tires Last And How Often Should They Be Replaced?

When it comes to safety and performance, tires are arguably the most important part of a motorcycle. That's why every rider needs a general sense of how long they last. Skidding and a loss of traction are just two of the things that can go wrong when your bike's tires are worn down, putting you and others at risk. You won't wake up one day to bald tires. Instead, it's a process that happens slowly, with the rubber tread wearing down little by little every time you go out for a ride. How fast your tires wear out will depend a lot on your riding habits, upkeep, road conditions, and how long the manufacturer designed them to last.

Given all of these variables, there's no hard and fast rule for predicting how long all motorcycle tires will last, although the typical lifespan ranges from 3,000 to 15,000 miles. That's a pretty significant range and doesn't do much to help the average rider predict how long they can go without changing their tires. Along with knowing the ranking of every major motorcycle tire brand, it's important to regularly check your tires for wear and tear and pay attention to warning signs that they're reaching the end of their life.