Who Owns Bridgestone Tires And Where Are They Made?

Even if you've never driven a car in your life, you're more than likely familiar with Bridgestone. While there are plenty of solid alternatives to the red and black tire brand, few can match Bridgestone's leading place within the industry. The company's selection is well-renowned for its versatility and reliability, with options for every kind of vehicle and driving condition from all-season and SUV to performance and all-terrain. This reputation has helped it consistently rank high among the most successful tire brands on the market, even reigning as the largest tire manufacturer for 11 consecutive years, only being bested by Michelin in 2021.

As with practically any industry leader, Bridgestone's success didn't sprout overnight. The company's eye for innovation and performance got its start over 90 years prior when the first Bridgestone tires were manufactured in 1930. A lot about Bridgestone and the automotive industry as a whole has changed since that time, but the quality of the tires has remained as strong as ever. Nevertheless, learning more about the origins of the company and its products can help you gain a newfound appreciation for how Bridgestone's esteem came to be while also giving you a better idea of where your tires originated. With all of that out of the way, let's dive into the origins of Bridgestone's ownership and where its tires are produced.

