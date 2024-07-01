10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Bridgestone Tires

Bridgestone Tires is one of the best-known names in the industry, sporting a huge lineup of models that competes in virtually every major tire segment. Its tires score consistently well both in industry testing and consumer reviews, and therefore, the brand is a safe bet for anyone looking for a new set of premium tires. However, much like Pirelli, the brand's premium reputation comes at a cost, with many of Bridgestone's tires retailing for a higher price than their competitors.

For drivers who need new tires but don't want to shell out for an expensive set of Bridgestone-branded examples, there are plenty of other options available. SlashGear has compiled a selection of cheaper alternative brands to consider, all of which offer models that sport comparable performance to a leading Bridgestone tire model. To provide an illustrative comparison, testing data from Consumer Reports backs up the choices, with the data comparing each tire across a range of categories from wet and dry braking to expected lifetime mileage.