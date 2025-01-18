What Are Studded Tires And Are They Worth Buying?

Then there is the question of snow chains, which are put onto already mounted tires only when the road conditions call for them. Studded tires and snow chains on tires should be used in very different circumstances, and usually not in combination.

Studded tires are more convenient than chains on other tires, since you don't have to get out of the car to put them on. You can drive faster on studs than on chains and for longer distances as well. Nokian rates its Hakkapeliitta 10 tires at 118 mph, and if the surface changes you keep going. With chains, when you drive off the ice or snow and onto pavement, the most important thing to do is to take off the chains as soon as possible. When chains are on, the maximum speed is less than 30mph.

In unplowed snow and on clear roads, winter tires rule. These tires are made of rubber compounds optimized for colder weather, and they do not wear as quickly as all-season or studded tires. Most importantly, the tread pattern is designed to push snow and water out from under the tire and has deeper grooves, which makes a bigger difference in loose snow than in the hard-packed conditions that studded tires are made for.

A hybrid tire might be on the horizon. In 2014, Hokian announced the development of an experimental snow tire with retractable stubs. If it ever sees production, safety conscious drivers would have the best of both worlds.