What Are Tire Chains And When Should You Put Them On Your Car?

In the right situations, tire chains can keep you mobile in the winter and even potentially save your life. In the wrong situations, they can be a serious hazard. So, your first step in determining when to use tire chains is to look up your state laws.

For example, New Jersey's legal guidelines reveal the main concerns surrounding tire chains:

"May be fitted with tire chains of reasonable proportions when roads, streets, and highways are slippery, because of rain snow, ice, oil, manner of construction or other reason; provided, however, that no tire chains shall be used at any time on improved highways when highway conditions do not make such use necessary for the safety of life or property. No person shall use any tire chains so constructed or installed as to be likely to be thrown so as to endanger any person or property."

These guidelines point toward three main concerns. One, tire chains can protect the "safety of life or property" when used on slippery roads where rain, snow, or ice is present. Two, if tire chains aren't necessary, they can be dangerous and shouldn't be used. Three, tire chains can fall off if improperly installed or poorly made, and this can cause accidents.

With these in mind, it will be clear when to use tire chains. Follow your state's laws, and only use them when roads are slippery. If they aren't, you should remove your chains. Leaving them on all winter long is only acceptible for areas where the roads are continuously icy for the whole season. Looking at you, Alaska.

