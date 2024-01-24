These Tires Have Retractable Snow Chains You Don't Have To Put On
It always feels good to buy snow chains and put them in your trunk like a prepared, studious driver. Attaching them is a whole other reality, especially as people are watching. You've got to lay them out, back the car up, yell about how cold it is, and keep adjusting until you just turn the car around and go somewhere else on vacation.
Hyundai is previewing a new, innovative tire design that may put those nightmares to rest, since the chains are integrated into the tires and can be deployed at the press of a button. The technology uses shape memory alloy spokes built into the wheels and tire. When an electrical signal passes through, the spokes pop out through grooves in the rubber to act as instant snow chains, likely irritating everyone else in the rest area doing it manually.
According to Hyundai, harnessing shape memory technology enables the alloy to transform from the compressed form to its original shape when an electrical current is applied. One can't help but picture spikes shooting out of the tires like a Bond car, but that's not exactly how it works.
Snow chains at the push of a button
"During normal driving, the shape memory alloy located inside the wheel is compressed into the shape of the letter 'L' and does not contact the road surface," Hyundai says. "When the driver activates the function, an electric current is applied, causing the shape memory alloy to revert to its original profile: the material forms a 'J' shape, pushing the module out of the tire to make contact with the surface, improving grip, stability, and safety on snowy roads."
One added feature prevents any alloy spokes from breaking ranks and protruding before their time (due to a worn-out tire). If the surface of the tire is worn out, the driver is signaled to replace it so the vehicle doesn't start grinding like a Flintstones car with a bad tire. Hyundai says the technology is patent-pending in both South Korea and the U.S., and plans to consider mass development after further testing. While instant tire chains will be a welcome relief, clearly, it's only a matter of time before a button causes the tires to shoot out fire and melt the ice, or just hover above it.