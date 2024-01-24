These Tires Have Retractable Snow Chains You Don't Have To Put On

It always feels good to buy snow chains and put them in your trunk like a prepared, studious driver. Attaching them is a whole other reality, especially as people are watching. You've got to lay them out, back the car up, yell about how cold it is, and keep adjusting until you just turn the car around and go somewhere else on vacation.

Hyundai is previewing a new, innovative tire design that may put those nightmares to rest, since the chains are integrated into the tires and can be deployed at the press of a button. The technology uses shape memory alloy spokes built into the wheels and tire. When an electrical signal passes through, the spokes pop out through grooves in the rubber to act as instant snow chains, likely irritating everyone else in the rest area doing it manually.

According to Hyundai, harnessing shape memory technology enables the alloy to transform from the compressed form to its original shape when an electrical current is applied. One can't help but picture spikes shooting out of the tires like a Bond car, but that's not exactly how it works.