12 Of The Longest-Lasting Car Tires

Choosing a tire can feel like navigating a minefield. There are over a hundred options to choose from in a variety of categories, including summer tires, winter tires, touring, all-weather, and off-road. Each type has its pros, cons, and specific use cases. For example, Off-road tires have ply ratings for like sand, rocks, and mud whereas even the most durable summer tires are made with softer rubber compounds to help your car stick to pavement better in the summer but stiffen in the winter. Thanks to these various constructions and uses, treadwear can vary wildly between tire types.

If you're shopping for a tire that'll last you a while, there are many things to consider, from tire type down to the bad habits people do that reduce their tire life. The good news is that you can avoid a lot of pitfalls by knowing what's up. For example, the aforementioned summer tires and their softer compounds don't last nearly as long as a standard touring tire. Off-road tires are built to avoid being popped by ground obstacles, but their treadwear life is fairly average at best. If you want to skip the line and just see the tires that should last the longest, all you need to do is scroll down.