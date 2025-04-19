What Does The Mountain Symbol On Certain Tires Mean And Which Types Come With It?

The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol, also known as the Alpine symbol, is an indication that the tire is certified as a winter tire in the US, Canada, and across Europe. It passed through the ASTM F1805 tire test, a standardized test to check if a tire can perform well when driven on medium-packed snow-covered surfaces. That being said, the 3PMSF is essentially a guarantee that you can safely drive such tires even on roads with severe snow, like in ski resorts. Compared to non-3PMSF tires, they should provide enough traction to give you better control of your car. Normally, this marking can appear on all-weather tires and some all-terrain and all-season tires.

If you're going to use the tires for winter, the 3PMSF symbol isn't the only thing you should check. Take your time to measure your tire tread depth, too, and make sure it's still at 4 mm or more. A tread depth below 4 mm would be risky to drive on, as its traction performance on snow wouldn't be as reliable.

If you're buying a brand-new snow tire instead, see if it comes with the Ice Grip logo on top of the 3PMSF icon. The Ice Grip logo looks like a single-peak mountain with an icy top. Like the 3PMSF, it's also a tire standard with regulatory testing, but the tire test measures ice braking and not simple snow driving. This means the tires with Ice Grip are suitable for driving and braking on icy surfaces. Since it's a fairly new standard, though, you might not see it on many tires yet.

