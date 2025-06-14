7 Of The Most Durable Summer Tires

Most new cars nowadays come with a set of all-season tires that perform decently in both warm and cold months. While all-season tires are generally okay for most vehicle owners, some people would benefit from having a separate set of summer and winter tires for their vehicles.

If you live somewhere with extremely hot summers or you otherwise have a need for extra grippy tires in the summer, like racing as a hobby, you may find a set of dedicated summer tires quite beneficial. Compared to all-season tires, summer tires offer superior grip, better overall performance, and longer durability on hot roads.

Summer tires obviously do well on scorching asphalt, but they're less known for being some of the best tires for wet conditions as well. When hot barbecue weather and summer thunderstorms come to an end, you'll need to swap your vehicle's summer tires for either a set of winter tires or all-season tires.

Investing in a single set of tires can be expensive, so it's not in everyone's budget to have dedicated summer tires or winter tires in addition to all-season tires. However, new tires should last a decent while, and regularly swapping between two sets will extend the life of each set.

