Driving in wet conditions can be tricky. Wet roads mean less friction and reduced tire grip, which makes it quite difficult to stay in control of your car. To fix this, manufacturers often design tires to dominate the road in various conditions. Summer tires, in particular, are built for both wet and dry conditions to cater to the heat and rainfall that come with this season.

Tires that are built for wet conditions usually come with specific design elements evident in the tire grooves, tread pattern, contact patch, and rubber compound. But it's not enough to state that a tire has these qualities; Professional testing is necessary to measure these claims.

Things like wet braking, handling, and cornering indicate how much grip and traction the tires have under various conditions. Also relevant are curved aquaplaning and straight aquaplaning ratings, which measure the loss of grip when the car hits standing water. Comparing several of these ratings across multiple brands, we determined which tires stood out more than others and proved to be as dependable as they claimed. Here are 10 tires with the highest ratings for wet conditions.

