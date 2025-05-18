10 Tires With The Highest Ratings For Wet Conditions
Driving in wet conditions can be tricky. Wet roads mean less friction and reduced tire grip, which makes it quite difficult to stay in control of your car. To fix this, manufacturers often design tires to dominate the road in various conditions. Summer tires, in particular, are built for both wet and dry conditions to cater to the heat and rainfall that come with this season.
Tires that are built for wet conditions usually come with specific design elements evident in the tire grooves, tread pattern, contact patch, and rubber compound. But it's not enough to state that a tire has these qualities; Professional testing is necessary to measure these claims.
Things like wet braking, handling, and cornering indicate how much grip and traction the tires have under various conditions. Also relevant are curved aquaplaning and straight aquaplaning ratings, which measure the loss of grip when the car hits standing water. Comparing several of these ratings across multiple brands, we determined which tires stood out more than others and proved to be as dependable as they claimed. Here are 10 tires with the highest ratings for wet conditions.
Michelin Pilot Sport 4
As one of the oldest brands in the business, the Michelin name is quite popular in tire manufacturing. The company has produced top-notch tires for cars, motorcycles, and even aircraft. The Pilot Sport 4 is one of its high-performance summer road tires, first launched in 2016 to replace the Michelin Pilot Sport 3 PS3.
This tire does well on both dry and wet surfaces, thanks to its unique tread design, and it has high positive ratings in testing and reviews to support this. The 2022 AutoBild sports cars UHP summer tire test ranked the Pilot Sport 4 best overall, with a second position in wet braking and fifth position in wet handling. Tyre Review has also placed it highly as a performance tire for wet conditions based on over a hundred reviews, in which it earned a 94% on dry surfaces, and 89% on wet ones.
Apart from its design, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 features Dynamic Response technology, which ensures proper transmission of steering instructions to the road and helps with high precision and grip in performance driving.
Hankook Ventus Evo K137
The Ventus Evo K137 was designed to be a top performer in wet conditions. South Korean manufacturer Hankook released this tire model in early 2025 as a successor to the S1 Evo 3 and to debut the fourth generation of the Ventus Evo. The KI37 took some steps further from its predecessor with a 32% increase in tread longevity and incorporated an AI-enabled mixing process that allows silica to be well distributed inside the rubber compound.
The idea behind these enhancements was to improve tire flexibility and wet grip, and this justifies its excellent ratings in wet conditions. According to Tyre Reviews, the tire earns an impressive 95% rating in both wet and dry conditions, with comfort at an impressive 100%.
Additionally, in the 2025 Auto Bild Summer Performance Tyre Test, the Venus Evo K137 topped the wet braking charts, having achieved the shortest wet braking distance of 42.7 meters. On top of that, it ranked fourth in wet handling ratings and placed second in the wet circle category.
Kumho Ecsta PS71
A sports performance tire, the Kumho Ecsta PS71 was made to deliver excellent braking and handling, and it does just that in both wet and dry conditions. In the 2025 Auto Bild Summer Performance Tyre Test, it achieved the second shortest wet braking distance of 42.8 meters, just behind the Hankook Ventos Evo. And when it came to wet handling, it performed even better than the Ventos, with the second-highest average speed of 73.8 kph.
The Ecsta PS71 was designed for driving refinement. It features enhancements such as high-dispersion micro silica, which boosts your vehicle's handling and fuel efficiency. It also comes with four main wide grooves to direct water from the tire's contact patch and fabric in the sidewall for added structure.
The best part is that despite its impressive performance, the Ecsta PS71 is also one of the most cost-effective options. It offers great value for quality at a $8.44 cost per 1000 km — that's about $9.40 less than that of the Pirelli P Zero PZ4.
Michelin Pilot Sport 5
The Pilot Sport 5 belongs to the latest generation of Michelin summer tires. Made specifically for sports and high-performance cars, it was designed with precision and comfort in mind. Like the Pilot Sport 4, this tire has much to offer that justifies its price point.
Based on user reviews, the Pilot Sport 5 performs just as well in dry conditions as it does in wet conditions, with 96% ratings in both departments. Michelin claims the dual sport tread design technology enables tread optimization. The inner part of the tread enhances wet-weather performance, while the outer tread blocks ensure optimal performance when it is dry. This claim is backed by Auto Bild's summer ratings, with the tire ranking first overall in the performance test, alongside the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6.
While Michelin wasn't the absolute top performer in wet conditions, expectations were understandably high, and it still outperformed many rivals. In Auto Bild's testing, the Pilot Sport 5 achieved a 43.2-meter wet braking distance, which placed it in fifth position. It also took the same spot in the wet handling department, with a 73.3 kph average speed.
Continental Premium Contact 7
Continental has an extensive range of tires in its lineup that are suited for various conditions. While the company has its fair share of average products, a number stand out, such as the Premium Contact 7. This tire has proved to be one of the best modern options when it comes to performance in wet conditions.
In the Auto Express tire reviews, the Continental Premium Contact 7 performed exceptionally well in wet categories, ranking high in all five wet tests: wet braking, wet handling, wet cornering, curved aquaplaning, and straight aquaplaning. It placed either first or second in each of these categories, with ratings ranging from 95.90% to as high as 100%.
Also, in the Auto Bild test, the Premium Contact 7 placed in the top 10 of most water tests. It particularly stood out in curved aquaplaning, ranking only behind the Dunlop SportMaxx RT 2. Figures from Tyre Review also support its impressive wet-condition performance, as it secured its highest rating of 94% in wet grip.
Bridgestone Potenza Sport
The Bridgestone Potenza Sport is a Japanese all-season tire. It is a high-performance tire that has good cornering, good stability, and excellent wet road performance. On top of that, it is also a cost-effective option that provides good value for your money.
In the Auto Bild summer test, it recorded the fourth-best wet braking distance at 43.1 meters and ranked third in wet handling, just behind the Kumho Ecsta PS71. Its most impressive performance, however, was in the wet circle test, where it led the pack with the fastest recorded time of 14.55 seconds.
The Tire Lab ratings also highlight the Potenza Sport's strengths in wet conditions, ranking it ahead of 92.6% of competitors in wet handling, 92.1% in wet circle cornering, and 77.2% in wet braking.
The tire also performs well in terms of durability and fuel efficiency. Its low abrasion levels contribute to an extended tread life, offering an estimated lifespan of 45,880 kilometers, which is better than most options in the market. However, note that under high-performance track use, this lifespan may be reduced.
Vredestein Quatrac Pro
The Quatrac has been around for several decades, forming part of Vredestein's all-season touring lineup. With the introduction of the Quatrac Pro in 2019, the company took things a step further, launching its first all-season tires designed for ultra-high performance.
This means you can expect the Vredestein Quatrac Pro to not just offer the versatility of all-season tires, but also meet the performance needs of your high-performance SUVs and sedans. In reality, though, this does not translate to equal ratings in every category. So, while Tire Lab gives very positive ratings for wet braking and wet circle cornering, the tire experiences a longer braking distance on dry roads and poor traction in the snow.
Regardless, the Vredestein Quatrac Pro is quite consistent in performance and ratings when it comes to wet braking, wet handling, and wet lateral handling. Compared to the market average, it's an easy winner, and with low drive-by noise levels and excellent comfort, it offers great added perks. Bear in mind, though, that it struggles in aquaplaning, both straight and lateral.
Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF3
The Cinturato All Season SF3 is another all-season tire, designed for wet, dry, and even snowy conditions. It comes with Pirelli's "ELECT" marking to indicate its optimization for high-performance electric and plug-in vehicles, along with the "SEAL INSIDE" puncture-proof technology that protects the tire from losing air pressure when punctured.
While most all-season tires fall behind summer tires when it comes to wet and dry conditions, the Cinturato All Season's strengths lie in its exceptional all-weather performance. Traction is great both on wet and dry surfaces, and even in snow. In The Tire lab ratings, it performed better than 98.2% of tires in curved aquaplanning, and better than 96.4% of tested tires in wet handling.
Also, in the 2024 Auto Bild SUV All Season Tyre Test, it was ranked the third-best tire, with strong points in wet braking, straight aquaplaning, and curved aquaplaning. The biggest letdowns with this tire, however, are its poor durability and high purchase costs, compared to rivals.
Maxxis Victra Sport 5
Maxxis is known for its bicycle tires, which the company focused on in its early years. However, today, it has some of the most competitive products in bicycle and car tire manufacturing, with products like the Victra Sport 5 outperforming many major rivals.
The Victra Sport 5 is an ultra-high-performance tire, so it's perfect for a range of cars with performance needs, like your sports cars and hot hatchbacks. As a summer tire, it is also built to navigate both wet and dry conditions, and its ratings in these categories are great. According to the EU tire grade, this tire earns an A grade in wet grip, which is the highest possible rating and affirms its excellent performance.
Moreover, in the 2025 Auto Bild summer tire test, this tire made it to the top 10 ranking in wet braking and wet circle handling. In straight aqua, it landed in seventh place with a float speed of 80.6 kilometers per hour.
Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6
Goodyear has been around for over a century, and the Eagle is one of its best-known products. The company emphasizes its superior handling and responsiveness, which makes it capable of navigating different driving adventures. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is described as a summer tire, adequately equipped for both dry and wet roads.
This tire is designed with a flexible tread compound that ensures that it actually sticks to wet roads and boosts traction. The result is amazing performance in wet conditions. From Auto Express, this tire earns an overall second-best position, thanks to its high scores in all the tested categories. While it secures 100% ratings in wet cornering, it gets 96.7% and 98.6% in wet braking and wet handling, respectively, placing fifth in both categories.
Moreover, when accumulating various tests conducted across platforms, All Tyre Tests found that the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 had "Exemplary" ratings for wet braking, wet handling, and wet lateral handling, consistently placing above the market median. It only fell to a "Good" rank for the lateral aquaplaning category and "Average" in straight aquaplaning.
Methodology
A number of tires are marketed as excellent in wet and dry conditions. However, since this isn't always the case in reality, we looked at the rankings on platforms like All Tyre Tests, Tyre Reviews, and The Tire Lab, to see how various brands and tire models stack up against each other. The Auto Bild test was a major reference point as it measured the performance of these tires in categories like wet handling, wet braking, wet circle, straight aqua, and curved aquaplaning.