Where Are Hankook Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Ask anyone to name a vehicle's top three most important parts, and it's highly unlikely they'll mention the car's tires. Tires are often overlooked, even though they're just as crucial as the engine, brakes, or battery, whether you're driving a suburban SUV to a soccer game or piloting a flame-spitting, 10,000-horsepower top fuel dragster down a track. Beyond facilitating the movement of vehicles from one point to another, tires play a vital role in safety and performance. This is why numerous companies worldwide devote their time and resources to producing some of the best wheels available today. Among these is Hankook Tire & Technology Co., a South Korean company owned by the holding company, Hankook & Company.

If you're looking for a tire brand that offers high-mileage options without straining your budget or collaborates with major automotive industry names like BMW, Volkswagen, and Porsche, Hankook might be the way to go. The company's products speak for themselves, and it supplies over 160 countries worldwide. Here's where its tires are manufactured.