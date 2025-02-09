What Type Of Fuel Do Drag Racers Use And Can You Use It In Your Daily Driver?

Top Fuel dragsters are without argument the fastest accelerating manned vehicles on Earth, boasting engines that are absolute marvels of engineering. Each V8 displaces 500 cubic inches, about the same as a Dodge Viper, but comfortably exceeds 11,000 horsepower. The name behind the classification, "Top Fuel," or "T/F" for short, provides a crucial clue into just how they produce that much power. It's a highly specialized racing fuel that actually has a surprising amount of uses outside of just making a car go extraordinarily fast in as little time as possible, but could one of those uses be as a regular car fuel?

Let's say you filled up your fuel tank with 20 gallons of Top Fuel-grade nitromethane. Aside from the fact that you just dropped about a grand on gas, would you need to pay for an engine rebuild as well? Would your car even combust it, or would it just refuse to start in the first place? What about mixing it 50/50 with regular 87 octane, or trying other fuel types used in drag racing? What sorts of fuels are even used in the highest levels of drag racing and why are they used there, but not your car (aside from the exorbitant prices)? Let's take a deep dive and find out. First, let's discuss how gasoline produces energy in the first place.