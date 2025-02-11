4 Cheap Tire Brands With High-Mileage Options

Shopping for new tires can be a headache-inducing affair for many, if only because there are, arguably, a few too many options available to consumers these days. Frankly, even limiting a search to the more widely recognized major tire brands could prove daunting to consumers. That's particularly true for prospective buyers should they choose to look past the majors and work into the second-tier level of tire brands that might offer more budget conscious products.

Whatever side of the consumer coin you currently reside on, as you're scouring the various tires available on the market, there are important factors to consider other than brand recognition. Chief among them are tire size and, of course, the average cost of new tires at the time of purchase. Consumers should also pay close attention to mileage rating (part of a tire's Uniform Tire Quality Grade), which, in essence, estimates how long its tread should last when a vehicle is operating under normal driving conditions.

Yes, a higher mileage rating number signifies that the tire should provide a longer lifetime for the owner. And yes, knowing what that mileage number is can make it easier to find tire options that offer the best mix of durability and price point. In searching for cheap, high-mileage options for this article, we set the tread wear benchmark at 60,000 miles, and scoured the market for tires that also met our criteria in terms of price (below $125 per tire) and overall reputation. Here's what we found.

