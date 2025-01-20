Where Are Kumho Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Despite its relatively small land area, South Korea ranks among the world's major tire producers. In the first half of 2024 alone, approximately 44.52 million tires sold globally were manufactured in the country. Most of these were produced by its top three tire manufacturers: Hankook, Nexen, and Kumho. In 2023, data revealed that Kumho outpaced its rivals, capturing 48.3% of the domestic market. Both within South Korea and internationally, Kumho's tire products are renowned for their quality and reliability. Moreover, as a mid-range brand, Kumho offers more affordable options compared to premium brands like Bridgestone, Continental, and Michelin.

Founded in 1960, Kumho Tire was initially part of the Kumho Asiana Group and operated under the name Samyang Tire. However, in 2018, financial difficulties within the parent company led to corporate restructuring, resulting in Kumho's separation from the group to improve its liquidity. Eventually, the company was acquired by Chinese tire manufacturer Qingdao Doublestar, but it operated under an independent management team and retained its identity as a South Korean brand. Today, under Doublestar's ownership, Kumho is a leading global tire brand with a presence in 180 countries.

To meet growing global demand, Kumho Tire produces over 68 million tires annually. In South Korea, the company operates three manufacturing plants in Pyeongtaek, Gokseong, and Gwangju. The Gwangju plant also houses Kumho's largest research and development facility. As part of its Chinese ownership, Kumho runs three additional plants in China, located in Tianjin, Nanjing, and Changchun. Beyond these two countries, Kumho bolsters its production capacity with a factory in Vietnam's Binh Duong Province and two plants in the United States — one in Macon, Georgia, and another in California.

