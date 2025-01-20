Where Are Kumho Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?
Despite its relatively small land area, South Korea ranks among the world's major tire producers. In the first half of 2024 alone, approximately 44.52 million tires sold globally were manufactured in the country. Most of these were produced by its top three tire manufacturers: Hankook, Nexen, and Kumho. In 2023, data revealed that Kumho outpaced its rivals, capturing 48.3% of the domestic market. Both within South Korea and internationally, Kumho's tire products are renowned for their quality and reliability. Moreover, as a mid-range brand, Kumho offers more affordable options compared to premium brands like Bridgestone, Continental, and Michelin.
Founded in 1960, Kumho Tire was initially part of the Kumho Asiana Group and operated under the name Samyang Tire. However, in 2018, financial difficulties within the parent company led to corporate restructuring, resulting in Kumho's separation from the group to improve its liquidity. Eventually, the company was acquired by Chinese tire manufacturer Qingdao Doublestar, but it operated under an independent management team and retained its identity as a South Korean brand. Today, under Doublestar's ownership, Kumho is a leading global tire brand with a presence in 180 countries.
To meet growing global demand, Kumho Tire produces over 68 million tires annually. In South Korea, the company operates three manufacturing plants in Pyeongtaek, Gokseong, and Gwangju. The Gwangju plant also houses Kumho's largest research and development facility. As part of its Chinese ownership, Kumho runs three additional plants in China, located in Tianjin, Nanjing, and Changchun. Beyond these two countries, Kumho bolsters its production capacity with a factory in Vietnam's Binh Duong Province and two plants in the United States — one in Macon, Georgia, and another in California.
Kumho Tire's R&D, motorsport, and sponsorship endeavors
Kumho Tire has earned a strong reputation for producing high-quality products designed to meet diverse driving needs. From passenger cars and SUVs to motorsport vehicles, Kumho offers an impressive range of tires that combine performance, durability, and innovation. This success stems from the company's robust global research and development efforts. In addition to its flagship R&D facility in Gwangju, Kumho operates research centers in Akron, Ohio; Birmingham, West Midlands; Buchholz, Germany; and Tianjin, China. These facilities have enabled Kumho to create standout tire models such as the high-performance Ecsta PS91, the ultra-durable Crugen HT51, and the versatile all-terrain Road Venture AT51.
In addition to passenger car and light-duty truck tires, Kumho has a strong presence in the motorsport arena. The brand is a trusted supplier of race and rally tires and has served as the official tire supplier for numerous championships. These include the BP Ultimate, Euro and French F3 series, as well as the Australian Formula Open Championship (formerly Formula 3) and the V8 Touring Car Series.
Beyond motorsport, Kumho employs sports marketing and sponsorships to amplify its global brand recognition. The company is a proud partner of the Los Angeles Lakers and sponsors several Australian sports teams, including rugby league's St. George Illawarra Dragons and AFL teams the Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows.
Kumho's corporate social responsibility initiatives also extend beyond the automotive sector. For instance, its annual Pink Fitters Day supports the McGrath Foundation, which provides assistance to Australian families affected by breast cancer. Additionally, the company donates proceeds from tire sales and monetary contributions, showing its commitment to community welfare.