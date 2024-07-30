What Does LT Mean On A Tire And How Is It Different From A Passenger Tire?

Tires may all seem more or less the same on the outside, but that couldn't be any further from the truth. There are notable differences between major tire brands, but it's even more important to understand the type of tire you're driving on — something you can tell by looking at the designation on your tire's sidewall.

Alongside the long string of numbers that indicate the tire's measurements and ratings, there are also letters that indicate the kind of tire. Most people with regular passenger vehicles will spot the letter P, which means that it's a passenger tire. This is one of the most common tire types, as they're made to work with average sedans, crossovers, and other common commuter cars. These tires are made with economy, endurance, and comfort in mind, with the ability to withstand wet and dry driving conditions and last for long distances.

However, depending on your vehicle type, you may also come across the designation "LT" on the sidewalls, which stands for "light truck." As the name suggests, this label general applies to larger, heavier vehicles, and LT tires have some big differences that are crucial to take into account. Here's what to know about light truck tires and how they're different from passenger tires.