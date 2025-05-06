5 Tire Brands That May Be The Most Impacted By American Tariffs

When President Trump announced his 25% tariff on foreign auto parts, the tire industry felt a lot of pressure. According to a JPMorgan report, 63.4% of the tires sold in the U.S. in 2024 were imported, totaling roughly $18.7 billion and making tires the nation's 28th most imported good. And while Canada and Mexico, two of the country's largest trade partners and signees to the USMCA free trade agreement, play significant roles, several East Asian nations targeted by the tariffs form a major contingent of the industry's imports. In 2024 alone, Thailand, Japan, and Vietnam collectively accounted for $6.45 billion of tire exports to the United States. This number doesn't include natural rubber exports — a key distinction, since over 90% of the country's natural rubber supply derives from the region, according to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association.

Despite the administration's efforts to clarify the new tariff regime, including exemptions for auto parts compliant with the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, experts are still uncertain about the tire industry's long-term outlook. Responding to this trepidation, the president signed another executive order in late April 2025, providing relief from other tariffs and tax credits applicable to the value of imported auto parts. According to the administration, the order gives manufacturers more time to adjust supply chains. But some industry members caution that the latest measures do little to protect U.S. manufacturers from the post-tariff price increases of auto parts. As a whole, consumer car prices are predicted to rise, with S&P Global predicting a 5-10% increase in 2025 alone. According to the Center for Automotive Research, tariffs could cost U.S. manufacturers up to $107.7 billion.

