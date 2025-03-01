Where Are Yokohama Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Although not as big as the top-tier tire brands such as Michelin, Goodyear, and Continental, Yokohama Tire is still a notable name and, in fact, one of the major tire brands of 2025. In its home country, Japan, Yokohama Tire is the third top-performing tire brand after Sumitomo and Bridgestone, based on the latest available sales data from 2021 and 2022.

For the United States market, Yokohama manufactures passenger car tires at its two facilities located in Salem, Virginia, and West Point, Mississippi. The company also has a separate research and development center in Cornelius, North Carolina, for designing and innovating its tire products. The Salem plant is responsible for producing Yokohama's Geolandar and Avid series tires for passenger cars and light trucks in the country. On the other hand, the West Point plant focuses on manufacturing tires for commercial trucks.

Since the U.S. is a large market, Yokohama also imports additional supplies of its Geolandar tires from its other global manufacturing facilities. Some of it comes from its homeland, where it has eight plants dedicated to producing tires. Its manufacturing plants in China, specifically in Suzhou and Hangzhou, also contribute to the supply of Geolandar tires in the U.S. Yokohama's other Asian production plants, located in Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, also produce large volumes of tires for overseas markets, including North America.

