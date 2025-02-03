BFGoodrich KO2 Vs. KO3: What's The Difference Between These All-Terrain Tires?
BFGoodrich was the first to introduce a commercially available all-terrain tire in 1976, giving birth to the Radial All-Terrain T/A utilizing learnings from Baja racing. The world-famous All-Terrain T/A KO, the first generation of BFGoodrich's "Key benefit On and Off-road" all-terrain tire, entered the market in 1999 and emerged as the de-facto tire of choice for off-road enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and OEM manufacturers.
BFGoodrich introduced the second-generation All-Terrain T/A KO2 in 2015 with gigantic shoes (or wheels) to fill. It featured considerable improvements in all aspects of what made the T/A KO name a byword in the off-road and trucking community. BFGoodrich called the All-Terrain T/A KO2 its "toughest all-terrain tire ever," with 20% stronger sidewalls, up to 19% better traction in the mud and snow, and 15% longer wear on asphalt than the first generation KO. Plus, BFGoodrich claimed the KO2 can last twice as long on gravel roads.
The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 is undoubtedly one of the best tires for off-roading, combining rugged looks, exceptional all-terrain traction, and a quieter ride over smooth asphalt. It remains an excellent choice for any pickup truck or SUV. However, BFGoodrich unleashed the third-generation T/A KO3 in late 2024 to evolve the already excellent KO2 tire.
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3: Formidable upgrade
BFGoodrich calls the T/A KO3 the "next evolution of all-terrain." Endurance is the name of the game in professional Baja racing, and BFGoodrich has made fortitude its mantra in creating the T/A KO3. It features a reformulated all-terrain tread compound and an optimized footprint to deliver lasting grip and uniform wear, even over loose gravel. The sidewall features the brand's CoreGard technology that resists cuts, tears, and punctures via extended shoulder rubbers and an advanced deflection design on the shoulder blocks.
It still comes with chunky tread blocks like its predecessor, but the KO3 has a new, serrated shoulder design with full-depth 3D sipes, "mud phobic bars," and interlocking elements for steady, relentless grip over mud, snow, or varying pavement. Like the second-gen All-Terrain T/A KO2, the third-gen KO3 has earned the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol (3PMSF) for severe winter service.
In short, the T/A KO3 is a well-thought-out evolution of the T/A KO2 due to building off its legendary merits in toughness, durability, and all-weather traction. To add to its notability, BFGoodrich designed, developed, and tested both tires to withstand the rigors of extreme off-roading on the coolest trails.
BFGoodrich T/A KO2 vs KO3: Which is better?
The latest BFGoodrich T/A KO3 is an improvement over the KO2, which means it outperforms the latter in all aspects. According to BFGoodrich, the KO3 delivers superior wear performance than the KO2. In addition, the KO3's redesigned tread pattern and reformulated all-terrain tread compound help it last longer on gravel roads compared to the T/A KO2. Moreover, the tiremaker claims the KO3 offers better snow traction than the KO2.
It may be unreasonable to compare a next-gen tire with an older one, but the T/A KO2's staying power has left an indelible mark on its fans. "People have told me a hundred times these tires (T/A KO2) are horrible in the rain," said MonkeyManJohannon on the r/4Runner Reddit page. "But whether it's a unique experience ... I have experienced zero negative performance ... I am so happy with the experience, and would, without hesitation, buy another set ..." Meanwhile, No_Original5693 gave his opinion on the T/A KO3 on the same Reddit page. "I've been running the KO3 for a few months, and they're great ... No complaints in New England rain." The latest tire technologies have given the KO3 an edge over the KO2, but the latter remains an excellent all-terrain tire for all-season driving. You can expect nothing less from one of the best tire brands that practically invented the all-terrain tire.
At the moment, the only downside to the BFGoodrich T/A KO3 is sizing and availability. The tiremaker initially launched 13 sizes in May of 2024 and 22 sizes between August and October. More sizes are expected to be released in 2025 and 2026. New vehicles with BFGoodrich T/A KO3 tires from the factory include the Ford Ranger Raptor, Chevy Silverado 2500HD, and the GMC Sierra 2500HD.