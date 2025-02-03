BFGoodrich KO2 Vs. KO3: What's The Difference Between These All-Terrain Tires?

BFGoodrich was the first to introduce a commercially available all-terrain tire in 1976, giving birth to the Radial All-Terrain T/A utilizing learnings from Baja racing. The world-famous All-Terrain T/A KO, the first generation of BFGoodrich's "Key benefit On and Off-road" all-terrain tire, entered the market in 1999 and emerged as the de-facto tire of choice for off-road enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and OEM manufacturers.

Advertisement

BFGoodrich introduced the second-generation All-Terrain T/A KO2 in 2015 with gigantic shoes (or wheels) to fill. It featured considerable improvements in all aspects of what made the T/A KO name a byword in the off-road and trucking community. BFGoodrich called the All-Terrain T/A KO2 its "toughest all-terrain tire ever," with 20% stronger sidewalls, up to 19% better traction in the mud and snow, and 15% longer wear on asphalt than the first generation KO. Plus, BFGoodrich claimed the KO2 can last twice as long on gravel roads.

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 is undoubtedly one of the best tires for off-roading, combining rugged looks, exceptional all-terrain traction, and a quieter ride over smooth asphalt. It remains an excellent choice for any pickup truck or SUV. However, BFGoodrich unleashed the third-generation T/A KO3 in late 2024 to evolve the already excellent KO2 tire.

Advertisement