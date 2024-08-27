What Does 'KO2' Stand For On The BFGoodrich All-Terrain Tire?

Famous tire maker BFGoodrich knows a thing or two about off-roading. It created the industry's first all-terrain tire — the BFGoodrich Radial All-Terrain T/A — in 1976 to meet the burgeoning demand for a more rugged tire that behaves sanely on smooth tarmac. That same year, BFGoodrich entered the SCORE Baja 1000 desert race to test its newest tire against inhospitable terrain.

Advertisement

BFGoodrich returned in 1977 and won its first desert race at the Baja 500 and 1,000, further cementing the tire maker's newfound reputation in the off-road industry. It introduced the first-ever All-Terrain T/A KO in 1999 and became the de facto choice for rugged pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles.

BFGoodrich

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 came to market in 2015. The "KO2" branding stands for "Key benefit On and Off-road," while the number two represents the second generation of the brand's popular off-road tire. BFGoodrich has already launched the third-gen All-Terrain T/A KO3 in mid-2024, and it enters the scene with a new tread pattern, improved rubber compound, and an optimized footprint.

Still, there are reasons behind the All-Terrain T/A KO2's decade-long domination in the OEM and aftermarket scene. It starts with BFGoodrich's expertise in making one of the best all-terrain tires that'll get you off-roading in a heartbeat.

Advertisement