What Does 'KO2' Stand For On The BFGoodrich All-Terrain Tire?
Famous tire maker BFGoodrich knows a thing or two about off-roading. It created the industry's first all-terrain tire — the BFGoodrich Radial All-Terrain T/A — in 1976 to meet the burgeoning demand for a more rugged tire that behaves sanely on smooth tarmac. That same year, BFGoodrich entered the SCORE Baja 1000 desert race to test its newest tire against inhospitable terrain.
BFGoodrich returned in 1977 and won its first desert race at the Baja 500 and 1,000, further cementing the tire maker's newfound reputation in the off-road industry. It introduced the first-ever All-Terrain T/A KO in 1999 and became the de facto choice for rugged pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles.
The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 came to market in 2015. The "KO2" branding stands for "Key benefit On and Off-road," while the number two represents the second generation of the brand's popular off-road tire. BFGoodrich has already launched the third-gen All-Terrain T/A KO3 in mid-2024, and it enters the scene with a new tread pattern, improved rubber compound, and an optimized footprint.
Still, there are reasons behind the All-Terrain T/A KO2's decade-long domination in the OEM and aftermarket scene. It starts with BFGoodrich's expertise in making one of the best all-terrain tires that'll get you off-roading in a heartbeat.
The All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires are toughies, with a soft side
The All-Terrain T/A KO2 is BFGoodrich's first consumer tire to benefit from its race-proven CoreGard technology, making it the toughest tire that BFGoodrich has built in its 154-year history. It is 20% more durable than the first-gen All-Terrain KO that debuted in 1999, and the tire maker claims the KO2 lasts 2x longer on gravel, and up to 15% longer on asphalt.
Moreover, BFGoodrich improved every aspect of the KO2. It has interlocking tread blocks with serrated shoulders to deliver relentless grip over mud, snow, or aired-down driving scenarios. The treads have locking 3D sipes to improve tread block stability, while the advanced tire footprint distributes the load evenly to minimize wear and a more silent ride.
The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 has the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol that proves it has exceeded the demands of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) for severe snow performance requirements. The All-Terrain T/A KO2 has a six-year limited warranty and a 50,000-mile treadwear limited warranty.