Who Owns Falken Tires And Where Are They Made?

Buying new tires can be a frustrating task these days, as there are dozens of different brands and styles to sort through, and they all chime in at different price points. But if you are in the market for a set of new tires for your car, truck, or SUV, odds are you've already come across the name Falken, as the company makes a line of mid-range tires — including the Ram 1500 Wildpeak A/T4Ws — that could fit the needs of budget-minded shoppers who've learned to avoid certain tire-killing habits.

If you have come across Falken Tires, you might have some questions about the company, as the brand is not as well known as some others like Michelin or Dunlop. First and foremost, you might be curious about who, exactly, owns the Falken Tire brand. Assuming that's the case, you should know that Falken Tires is currently owned by Sumitomo Rubber North America or Sumitomo Rubber Industries, a company that, along with tires, also produces sporting goods and other industrial offerings. They apparently even make artificial turf used in sports facilities.

In any case, Sumitomo absorbed its subsidiary Ohtsu Tire & Rubber Company in 2003, and with it the Falken brand, though the "North America" part of the company's name might seem confusing given its Japanese history. While Falken was founded in Japan in 1983, the company is no longer based there. In fact, since 1991, Falken Tires has called the United States home, with the company currently headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

