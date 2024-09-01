How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Ram 1500 Pickup Truck
The Ram 1500 is one of the most popular pickup trucks in the United States. It's known for its robust HEMI engine, impressive towing capacity, and classic Mopar style. While once known as the Dodge Ram, Chrysler split the two entities in 2009, leading to the standalone Ram brand and the evolution of the fourth- and fifth-generation Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
The Ram 1500 is a capable and sweet-looking ride right off the lot. However, nothing is perfect, and there are always ways to improve upon greatness. One of the best ways to boost your car's performance and improve its look is to install a set of aftermarket tires. But even if you're not interested in changing anything about your Ram 1500, its tires won't last forever. At some point, usually after three to five years of normal use, you'll have to replace your tires.
When it comes time to do so, you may find yourself feeling overwhelmed and confused by the vast number of major tire brands and the various different types of tires and their applications. Furthermore, tire sizes can be difficult to understand and interpret, especially if you're inexperienced, which makes selecting the right replacements even more challenging.
Fortunately, we here at SlashGear can help. We'll walk through everything you need to know about your Ram 1500 tires and how to select a new set when it's time to do so. We'll cover everything from the stock tire options on a new Ram to the best tires for various driving styles and interests. Let's dive in and explore how to choose the best tires for your Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The Ram 1500 comes stock with several different tire options
The 2025 Ram 1500 is available in 10 different trim options. Those trims are available with seven individual tires and in five distinct tire sizes. The base model Tradesman and the Big Horn trims come with P275/65TR18 BSW AS tires. That means the pickups use a passenger vehicle tire with a width of 275 millimeters, an aspect ratio or profile of 65 millimeters, and a wheel size of 18-inches.
The R indicates the tires have a radial construction and the T indicates a speed rating of 118 miles per hour, while the letters at the end of the code mean that the tires have black sidewalls and are designed for all-season driving. Depending on options, the tire brand may be Falken or Goodyear, while the remaining trims also use tires from various other brands, including Bridgestone.
The Tradesman HFE, Laramie, Limited, and Limited Longhorn models all use P275/55R20 AS tires, but that does not mean that each of these tires are identical. In reality, those four models use three different tires between them. The differences between the three tire types include speed ratings and sidewall design.
The Ram 1500 Warlock, Rebel, RHO, and Tungsten models each feature a different tire type and size. The Warlock, Rebel, and the RHO use light truck vehicle tires, meaning they're designed to handle heavier loads and stand up to more extreme demands. The Rebel and the Warlock come with all-terrain, 10-ply (as indicated by the E at the end of the name) LT275/70RR18E tires with outlined white letters on the sidewall, while the RHO uses all-terrain, 8-ply LT325/65TR18D tires with black sidewalls. The Tungsten uses passenger vehicle tires designed for all-season use with black sidewalls and a size of P285/45TR22.
The best tires for off-road and all-terrain use
A beefy set of tires is one of the best modifications for taking your truck off-road. But not every all-terrain tire is created equally. Let's check out some of the best and most popular off-road and all-terrain tires for your Ram 1500.
One of the most popular choices when it comes to all-terrain tires for the Ram 1500 is the Falken Wildpeak A/T3W, which is also one of the stock tires available with various 1500 trims. Unfortunately, Falken has discontinued the A/T3Ws and replaced them with the new Wildpeak A/T4Ws. While there isn't much official information regarding the discontinuation of the A/T3Ws, popular stores like Discount Tire no longer stock the product, stating that it has been discontinued.
Language on the official Falken site seems to imply that the new tire model is meant to replace the older version; however, you may still be able to find the A/T3Ws through various vendors. The discontinued tires are extremely well-rated with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on hundreds of reviews on Tire Rack.
The new A/T4Ws are available through various sellers and cost roughly $286 per tire. Due to their recent release, the new model doesn't have as many reviews as the older version. However, the A/T4Ws are still highly rated and feature a healthy mix of 4- and 5-star ratings based on dozens of reviews.
Falken products are generally recommended the most when it comes to off-road tires for the Ram 1500. However, other all-terrain options include Cooper AT3s and Pirelli Plus 3 tires.
The best tires for highway and city commutes
There's no rule that says you can't use all-terrain or off-road tires for city and highway commutes. In fact, a lot of people run off-road tires on their Ram 1500s all the time, even if they spend a sizable portion of their driving hours on the pavement. However, all-terrain and off-road tires feature much more aggressive tread than highway tires, meaning you may experience a less comfortable ride if you use these tires on pavement. While it may not be extremely noticeable for many people, the extra rigidity provided by all-terrain tires can make your commute less pleasant. That's why street tires or all-season tires are a solid option for those who rarely drive off-road.
One of the best options when it comes to highway tires for the Ram 1500 is the Michelin Defender LTX M/S 2. The Michelin Defenders are all-season tires designed to handle various types of weather and driving conditions, including mud, snow, and rain. They come with a 70,000-mile warranty and are supported by the Michelin Promise Plan, which includes a 60-day satisfaction period and roadside assistance. The tires cost roughly $290 each, depending on where you buy them, and feature excellent reviews and ratings from hundreds of customers.
When it comes to street tires, very few names receive more mention than the Michelin Defenders. If you're in the market for a new set of tires for your Ram 1500 and you aren't interested in the Michelin products, your best options are most likely going to be all-terrain tires like those covered above.