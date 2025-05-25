9 Tire Brands Owned By Michelin

Even if you aren't a hardcore car enthusiast, you've likely heard of Michelin. This brand is the biggest tire manufacturer in the world, with the exception of Lego, and that's only if you stretch your definition of what constitutes a tire. Those looking to discover where Michelin tires are made will find many factories across multiple continents, with part of this immense scale being owed to the help of other companies. There are nine tire brands owned by Michelin, though that might not be easy to discern from a quick look.

Advertisement

While it's not too difficult to find some of the major players partnered with Michelin, there are a few others that lack the same pull. Some of them even lack Wikipedia pages, and the official Michelin website doesn't share a clear list of brands that were acquired in the past. There are still some records of acquisitions and partnerships, though, which makes it easier to see how this company has made it so far.