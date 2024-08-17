5 Foreign Car Models Powered By GM's Small Gasoline Engine

General Motors, at 19th position in the Fortune 500, is a U.S.-based global force to be reckoned with. Such companies, of course, have a long history of exporting their cars and vehicles to different markets. Sometimes to great success, sometimes not so much, sometimes under a different name, sometimes not.

As well as this, though, GM creations have found their way into vehicles from other global manufacturers. The company's Small Gasoline Engine (SGE) is a very prominent example. It arrived in 2014 — a time when surprisingly potent and efficient yet smaller engines were starting to become more desirable than ever. A reliable GM engine of this capacity was in order.

Shanghai GM, Opel, SAIC and Pan-Asia Technical Automotive Center worked together on what would become a whole family of SGEs, with capacities ranging from 1.5 liters to one liter. As reflects its international origins, it's an engine family that was employed in a lot of different cars around the world. In this piece, we'll take a look at five prominent models equipped with it outside of the U.S., and exactly what they were capable of.

