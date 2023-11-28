Why Ford Discontinued The Taurus After Over 30 Years

The last Ford Taurus rolled off the assembly line on March 1, 2019, marking the end of an era. Once the go-to midsize five-passenger car, the Taurus was a mainstay on highways across the U.S. When it was introduced in the mid-1980s, its sleek, futuristic look broke the mold, setting it apart from its bulky American counterparts. That was ultimately the goal: when Ford began its work on the Taurus, it knew it had to do something dramatic to save the company from bankruptcy.

Saying they succeeded would be an understatement. It was named the MotorTrend Car of the Year in 1986, and made Car and Driver's "10 Best Cars" list the same year. The Taurus quickly became a household name, with drivers finding it both modern and practical. There was no stopping the Taurus, and it became one of the most popular cars of the 1990s, topping sales charts for the better part of the decade.

Six generations of the car were produced over the years, with the company assembling over 8 million at its Chicago Assembly plant during that timeframe. However, all good things must come to an end, and after a 34-year run, the Ford Taurus' time was up. Amid changing consumer preferences and the automotive industry's move towards SUVs and trucks, Ford recognized it was time to shift its focus and move on from the legendary sedan.