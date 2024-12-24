Where Are Michelin Tires Made And Who Owns The Brand?

Gourmets are most familiar with Michelin as distributors of those coveted restaurant stars, but keen drivers will know Michelin as one of the biggest names in the tire business. Ghostbusters fans will know the brand as the one that has a mascot similar to the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but regardless of the context, people tend to know the brand.

Michelin topped SlashGear's ranking of the best tire manufacturers of 2024. It also appears prominently on sales charts, with the Financial Times reporting that the brand achieved an extraordinary €3.6 billion (around $3.9 billion) in segment operating income in 2023. Many drivers, though, will be happily traveling on Michelin tires on simple brand recognition, never seeing the need to dig deeper to learn more about how those tires came to be on their vehicles.

To learn more about what's beneath the surface of the brand's incredible success in the market, we're going to learn who owns the brand and where those famous tires that outfit a huge range of vehicles from planes to construction heavyweights, as well as cars and trucks, are made. It's a huge global operation with bases all over the planet. More than 70 of them, in fact, including offices for research and development as well as manufacturing facilities. Let's see exactly where these tires are made, who owns Michelin tires, and what some of the company's core locations around the world are responsible for.

