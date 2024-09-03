What's So Special About Bridgestone Blizzak Tires And Can You Drive On Them Year-Round?

Since Blizzak tires are so great at keeping you on the road during inclement weather, you might be tempted to install them on your car and just leave them there, even after the winter season has ended. Unfortunately, as is often the case with winter tires in general, trying to use Blizzak tires outside of the winter season would be inadvisable.

Advertisement

Bridgestone only recommends using Blizzak tires during the winter season which, at least for the coldest northern regions of the United States, lasts from mid-October to mid-April at the most. If you live further south, then they would have a shorter period of ideal usage than that. The reason for this is that, if you were to use Blizzak tires when there are no winter obstacles on the road, you would wear out those specialized treads and sipes much faster than usual. They're meant to chomp through snow and ice, so if they're only getting a proverbial faceful of pavement, they're just going to wear away.

On the bright side, based on Bridgestone's estimates, a set of WS90 Blizzak tires should be able to safely ferry you around for about 1,200 miles per month in the winter season. Even if you're running them absolutely ragged the whole season, they should be able to last through at least two years' worth of winters, and probably longer than that if you're not doing that much driving and swap them out with all-terrains outside of winter.

Advertisement