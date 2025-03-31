Is It Worth Spending Extra Money For Expensive Tires Versus Buying Cheap Ones?

If you've been a car owner for a while, you probably understand that vehicles require a lot of routine maintenance. Those maintenance projects include everything from engine oil replacements to brake changes and drive belt replacements. Most of that work is relatively affordable. However, not all maintenance is cheap. Things like tire replacements are among the most expensive maintenance jobs that you need to perform, with the average cost of new tires ranging from $80 to $250 or more a piece.

Fortunately, new tires should last for an average of three to five years before you need to replace them. That means that tires aren't something you should have to worry about every few months, like oil replacements. However, it's still a large expenditure, and you may be curious about some ways you can cut down on those costs. One method that many people may be tempted to use is opting for cheaper tires in place of more expensive brands.

Cheap tires can be a decent way to save some cash, but they can come with their downsides. For example, cheaper tires may be built with lower-quality materials and may provide a shorter lifespan than those that come with a more expensive price tag. In the long run, that can result in buying tires more frequently, which isn't a great way to save money. If you're interested in learning more about the differences between cheap and expensive tires, stick around. As a former professional auto mechanic who has replaced thousands of tires, I'll break it down for you. Here's everything you need to know about cheap versus expensive tires and whether buying less expensive rubber is worth it.

