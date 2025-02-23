6 Tire Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Unless you're a character in "The Flintstones," your car is supported and powered by a sturdy set of tires. It can't be stressed enough how important your tires are to your vehicle's operation and longevity. But while many recognize this, many may also be simultaneously engaging in bad habits that are killing their tires gradually, most of which are perpetuated by long-running stereotypes and myths associated with tires. Whether passed down by friends, family, or the media, these misconceptions, while not intentionally malicious, can prove to be harmful in the long run.

The issue with these myths as a whole is that they often go in very extreme directions in either overestimating your tires' capabilities or underestimating their need for maintenance. While tires are certainly built tough and can handle their fair share of abuse from time to time, it's unwise to take them for granted given the crucial role they play in keeping your car up and running.

To keep your tires in the best condition possible, you should always consult the guidance of a professional source first and foremost, instead of advice from those with a more casual understanding, no matter how well-intentioned. We've gathered up six of some of the most common tire misbeliefs out there, broken down the potential harm they bring, and how you should truly approach each situation based on widely available professional information.

