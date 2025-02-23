6 Tire Myths You Need To Stop Believing
Unless you're a character in "The Flintstones," your car is supported and powered by a sturdy set of tires. It can't be stressed enough how important your tires are to your vehicle's operation and longevity. But while many recognize this, many may also be simultaneously engaging in bad habits that are killing their tires gradually, most of which are perpetuated by long-running stereotypes and myths associated with tires. Whether passed down by friends, family, or the media, these misconceptions, while not intentionally malicious, can prove to be harmful in the long run.
The issue with these myths as a whole is that they often go in very extreme directions in either overestimating your tires' capabilities or underestimating their need for maintenance. While tires are certainly built tough and can handle their fair share of abuse from time to time, it's unwise to take them for granted given the crucial role they play in keeping your car up and running.
To keep your tires in the best condition possible, you should always consult the guidance of a professional source first and foremost, instead of advice from those with a more casual understanding, no matter how well-intentioned. We've gathered up six of some of the most common tire misbeliefs out there, broken down the potential harm they bring, and how you should truly approach each situation based on widely available professional information.
Inflating a tire to its maximum PSI
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know you should never under inflate your tires. However, many may feel that going in the opposite direction will leave them with stronger tires than they had before. However, while it may be tempting to overcompensate by filling up your tire to the max, doing so is actually a rather dangerous proposition.
One of the many symbols along your tire's sidewalls is its maximum PSI (pounds per square inch) rating. At first glance, you may assume that this is the number you should abide by when it comes time to inflate your tires. But doing so can actually over inflate your tires, which can take a hit to your car's traction, tire wear, and the overall easiness of your ride. The max PSI listed on your tire sidewalls are only there to point out how much air pressure the individual tires can handle, but not what is recommended to place in the tires.
To find your actual recommended PSI levels, you should consult your car's owner manual, which will inform you of the tire pressure appropriate for the specific weight of your vehicle. You may also find this information on the side door label on the driver's side. If needed, you can also consult with your local tire shop experts, who may be able to point you to the right information for your specific car.
All-season tires can withstand any and all conditions
To those with little tire familiarity, all-season tires may sound like the all-in-one solution to tackling any and all weather scenarios with ease. But that name is actually somewhat misleading. Sure, these are made to be better than your run-of-the-mill passenger tires, but they're not as capable as you might think.
As their name implies, all-season tires are designed to adapt to typical road changes that come with the changing of seasons. They're ideal for providing comfort and support while driving through rain, light snowfall, and dry roads common in most moderate climates. Depending on where you live, however, you may need to change to even more extreme tire types at certain times of the year. Unfortunately, all-season tires won't do you much good in intense winter or summer weather, as they typically lack the rubber compounds and specific tread patterns to tackle such terrain safely.
If you live in a place that regularly sees heavy snowfall and icy roads during the winter, then you should invest in a set of quality winter tires. Unlike all-season tires, these possess the tread patterns and flexibility necessary to be able to maintain traction on snow and ice. Summer tires, on the other hand, provide enhanced stiffness and a smoother tread, making them ideal for more extreme hot and dry climates.
Tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) are always reliable
Nowadays, you'd be hard-pressed to find a car that doesn't include an array of notification features that help point towards potential problems, from doors left open to malfunctioning turn signals to low oil levels. While these are certainly helpful aids, over-relying on them can have disastrous results, such as the case of those who lean too heavily on their car's tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Often displayed as an electronic display of your car on your dashboard, your TPMS warns you of which tires are running low on air pressure. It's commonly believed that this symbol is all you need to rely on to keep track of to monitor your tires' air pressure settings. But in reality, seeing a tire pressure warning come up on your dash is a far more severe sign. Typically, this only appears when a tire is 25% below or lower than the recommended tire pressure that, as we stated earlier, is commonly located in your owner manual or on a label on the driver's door. Such a low air supply is extremely hazardous to drive on, especially if you're carrying heavy loads or driving lengthy distances.
The best way to combat this is by learning how to properly check your tire air pressure by yourself using a gauge. From there, you should do a check on all your tires regularly — about once a month is typically recommended — and act accordingly if you notice anything amiss.
You only need to replace one or two tires at a time
Anyone who's ever replaced their tires are well-aware of just how expensive even one can be. As a result, it's tempting to want to only change out one or two tires at a time as opposed when it comes time to replace them. Many even suggest this for certain car owners, especially for those with all-wheel drive tires.
This practice is an especially flawed way of thinking that can lead to some serious consequences in the long run. Your existing tires will have different levels of wear and tear compared to whatever ones you add on, even if they share the same sidewall information and ratings. This can ultimately result in inconsistent traction and overall performance. Along to being less comfortable to ride on during regular outings, they can prove to be a major hazard while on the road, especially in emergency situations where it's of utmost importance that your tires are stable.
When replacing your tires, it's best to always get an entire set of four tires as opposed to only one or two new ones to reduce the chance of performance issues down the line. In the case that you can only replace a select few tires, be sure to prioritize those in the rear, as these are the ones that are primarily responsible for keeping your car sturdy.
Rotating and aligning tires is a scam
Replacing tires and checking their air pressure habitually are time-consuming enough responsibilities, so it may seem additionally frustrating to hear that you also need to rotate and align them regularly. Some may even suggest that these are not necessary tasks, but rather further attempts for mechanics to rip you off. However, not only are these essential components to take keeping your tires in good shape, but aren't even as arduous to put up with as you might assume.
Yes, tire rotation and alignments do cost money to get done. However, the amount you pay for these standard services are unlikely to exceed how much you could potentially lose by avoiding them entirely. A tire rotation involves switching the back tires with the front and vice versa, which helps prevent tread wear, reduce strain, and improve efficiency. An alignment is where your tires are adjusted in minute increments to have them all be equally positioned. This too aids in efficiency, but is also crucial for safety, as you risk having your vehicle dangerously swerve with uneven tires.
How often you do these tasks depends entirely on your vehicle usage. In general, it's a good idea to have an alignment and tire rotation done every 5,000 to 8,000 miles or so depending on your vehicle. This is already the case for when most cars require an oil change, meaning you can kill two birds with one stone and have these procedures all done in the same shop visit.
Every car comes with a spare
While cars back in the day almost always made space for spare tires to be included, vehicle manufacturers in more recent years have removed them to increase fuel efficiency. In fact, Consumer Reports has found that only 10% of vehicles tested by them since 2020 have included a full-sized spare tire.
Less than half of Consumer Report-tested cars in this period have contained space-saver spares (or donuts) that, while better than nothing, shouldn't be driven on for extended periods. The only other solution provided in some instances is a kit that includes sealant and inflator, or run-flat tires in some instances. These kits come with major limitations, as they can only patch up the smallest of punctures and can only be driven on for limited periods of time.
This is a tougher issue to tackle, as much of it is out of your control. Of course, you can purchase a spare tire of your own or even a full on kit with a lug wrench and jack. But if your car is not designed to accommodate such items, then you may have to sacrifice some significant space while adding more strain to the vehicle. It may also be worth signing up for a good roadside assistance service and having that contact info handy for a potential emergency.