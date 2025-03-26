What Tire Ply Rating Should Your Off-Road Vehicle Have? (And Why It's Important)

If you fancy yourself an off-road enthusiast, you no doubt gave considerable thought to the vehicle you chose to pilot when you're venturing off the asphalt and into more treacherous terrains. Whether you selected one of Subaru's many off-road ready vehicles, or something more aggressive like the SlashGear approved 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, we hope you've paid as much attention to the tires adorning the vehicle, because having the right set of tires on your off-roading vehicle can be just as important as other factors like torque, suspension, and ground clearance.

Advertisement

Those who have spent any time thinking about what tires you want to outfit your off-road vehicle with, odds are you've read a bit about ply ratings. It's also possible that you have no idea what those words mean. It might surprise you, then, to learn that tire ply has almost nothing to do with tread patterns or the size of the tire. Rather, tire ply — as with toilet paper ply, for instance — applies a number to the layers of materials used in its making, be that the thread, cord, and cotton in older tires, or the more advanced compounds used in modern offerings.

Per some off-roaders, folks who are looking to take their vehicle off the beaten path with any regularity should do so on tires with at least a 10-ply rating. And yes, the general rule of thumb is that the higher a tire's ply rating is, the better it should be for off-roading.

Advertisement