Where Are Pirelli Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

If you're a Formula 1 fan, then chances are you're already familiar with Pirelli. Pirelli has been the exclusive tire supplier for F1 cars since 2011, so its red and yellow logo is pretty ubiquitous on the F1 racetrack. The company also provides tires to the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and multiple other U.S. local and international races.

Besides dominating professional motorsport competitions, Pirelli is a prominent brand in the luxury automotive market too. In fact, the McLaren Artura uses Pirelli's smartest tires, while the Bentley Flying Spur comes complete with Pirelli P ZERO. Other high-value carmakers in partnership with Pirelli include Aston Martin, Maserati, Pagani, and Lamborghini.

Pirelli has been in the tire industry for more than 100 years now, and it has surely made a name for itself since a car with Pirelli tires won the first Grand Prix of the Automobile Club of France in 1907. But where does the company stand now? Who currently owns Pirelli, and where are its tires manufactured?