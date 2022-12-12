McLaren's Artura Rides On Pirelli's Smartest Tires

P Zero Corsa builds on this, but skews more towards track use. Its compounds are more race-oriented as is its tread pattern, which prioritizes grip and braking performance. As you can guess, the P Zero Winter tires give the high-powered sports car a fighting chance when the snow comes down, thanks to a tread pattern to provide as much control as the summer tire does if the roads were clear.

McLaren

Beyond the unique compounds and treads, these tires aren't simply rubber slabs, they're Pirelli "cyber tires" which work in tandem with the McLaren's electronics for peak performance. Each tire has a chip embedded that sends real-time data to the Artura's control systems. Heat and tire pressure is delivered with more accuracy than a basic rim sensor.

Basically, if you're on the road or the track, the McLaren will calculate the best pressure setting configuration for you, and all the driver has to do is hop out and make the adjustments. The car will even recognize which set is being used and base its calculations from there. It's a huge step up from measuring tread wear with a penny. When was the last time a McLaren owner has even seen a penny, anyway?