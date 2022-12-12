McLaren's Artura Rides On Pirelli's Smartest Tires
Given that they're the only parts of the car that actually touch the ground, tires are a very important component of your vehicle and shouldn't be overlooked. This is doubly true when it comes to high performance vehicles like the McLaren Artura, because it hardly matters how well it performs if the rubber it wears isn't up to the task. This is why McLaren has partnered up with Formula 1 title sponsor and exclusive tire supplier Pirelli for a custom collection of tires designed for maximum performance in a variety of conditions.
The tailor-made set if tires come in three flavors – P Zero, P Zero Corsa and P Zero Winter. P Zero is the all-rounder, designed for road use with an asymmetric tread pattern to give the McLaren control over a broad range of surface conditions, particularly when the road is wet. The tire's compound itself is developed specifically with the Artura's capabilities in mind, made to maximize stability and provide the structural integrity needed for sharp steering response.
More than just rubber
P Zero Corsa builds on this, but skews more towards track use. Its compounds are more race-oriented as is its tread pattern, which prioritizes grip and braking performance. As you can guess, the P Zero Winter tires give the high-powered sports car a fighting chance when the snow comes down, thanks to a tread pattern to provide as much control as the summer tire does if the roads were clear.
Beyond the unique compounds and treads, these tires aren't simply rubber slabs, they're Pirelli "cyber tires" which work in tandem with the McLaren's electronics for peak performance. Each tire has a chip embedded that sends real-time data to the Artura's control systems. Heat and tire pressure is delivered with more accuracy than a basic rim sensor.
Basically, if you're on the road or the track, the McLaren will calculate the best pressure setting configuration for you, and all the driver has to do is hop out and make the adjustments. The car will even recognize which set is being used and base its calculations from there. It's a huge step up from measuring tread wear with a penny. When was the last time a McLaren owner has even seen a penny, anyway?