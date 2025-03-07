Where Are Nokian Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Finnish tire company Nokian Tyres has had to strategically diversify its manufacturing locations in recent years — and not to cut costs or increase output, but to avoid geopolitical risk and cultivate a more stable supply chain. In years past, a large chunk of its passenger car tires (around 80%) were manufactured in Russia. However, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Nokian Tyres made the hugely important decision to exit the Russian market and ramp up production elsewhere. This certainly complicates the question about where their tires are made today.

In the years since moving away from manufacturing in Russia, Nokian's manufacturing operations have spread across multiple regions. For the Nordic market, tires are produced in Finland. For the American market, the company operates a plant in Dayton, Tennessee. The latest addition to its global footprint is a new factory in Oradea, Romania, which was selected after a rigorous process of assessing a roster of potential sites around the world. This Romanian facility, which was said to begin production in early 2025, will supply tires to the company's European customers.