This Tire Brand Reached A Milestone With Its 106th JD Power Award
You may not think much about the tires on your vehicle — until you have a problem with them. It's at precisely that moment when you may want to know how good those tires really are. If you are looking for a top tire brand, consider Michelin, which has won a total of 106 JD Power awards in its U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, which began back in 1989. This includes three additional awards that this brand has received during its most recent edition, the JD Power 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study. In the 2026 JD Power study, the brand won the top awards for passenger car, luxury, and performance sport tires.
The France-based company that makes its tires all around the world has come out on top in our ranking of 21 major tire brands of 2025 and also won more JD Power awards than any other tire manufacturer for as long as JD Power has given them to the tire industry.
The JD Power 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study surveyed responses from over 38,244 vehicle owners, covering the 2023 to 2025 model years. Within each category, owners' satisfaction with their tires is measured in four ways: how well they wear, how well they ride, how good they look, and how good their handling and traction are.
What other awards have Michelin tires won?
In addition to its 106 JD Power awards, Michelin, which also makes products that aren't tires, has won many other notable awards from influential publications and retail customers. These include winning Consumer Reports' Best Tire Brand of 2026. Quoting CR, "Michelin is at or near the top of most tire categories we test...its models offer a good mix of grip, handling, and long tread life." All eight Michelin tires tested by the publication appeared on its list of recommended Michelin tires.
Other awards won by Michelin include one from TireRack.com, the major online tire retailer, for its #1 Highest Overall Rated Tire Brand, as chosen by its customers. Tire Rack states, "Michelin tires are among the best on the market," citing, "...thousands of Michelin tire reviews spanning over two decades and millions of miles driven."
Michelin also recently won four awards at the Tire Technology Expo 2026 held in Hannover, Germany. One of these awards was for Michelin's Primacy 5 Energy tire, which won the Tire of the Year award for being the longest-lasting summer tire in its category, as well as for achieving very high ratings for low noise, wet grip, and overall energy efficiency. Even though it has not yet been launched, the Michelin Primacy 5 Energy will be fitted to over 50 upcoming models from nearly 20 vehicle manufacturers. That's quite a vote of confidence for a tire that's not yet on the market.