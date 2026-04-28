This Tire Brand Reached A Milestone With Its 106th JD Power Award

You may not think much about the tires on your vehicle — until you have a problem with them. It's at precisely that moment when you may want to know how good those tires really are. If you are looking for a top tire brand, consider Michelin, which has won a total of 106 JD Power awards in its U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, which began back in 1989. This includes three additional awards that this brand has received during its most recent edition, the JD Power 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study. In the 2026 JD Power study, the brand won the top awards for passenger car, luxury, and performance sport tires.

The France-based company that makes its tires all around the world has come out on top in our ranking of 21 major tire brands of 2025 and also won more JD Power awards than any other tire manufacturer for as long as JD Power has given them to the tire industry.

The JD Power 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study surveyed responses from over 38,244 vehicle owners, covering the 2023 to 2025 model years. Within each category, owners' satisfaction with their tires is measured in four ways: how well they wear, how well they ride, how good they look, and how good their handling and traction are.