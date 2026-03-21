5 Products Michelin Makes That Aren't Tires

Since Michelin is primarily known for its tires, it makes sense for the company to sell a Michelin-branded tire inflator as well. That way, if you get a flat on one of the Michelin tires on your car or want to regularly top up your car's tire pressure to maintain optimum performance, you can use a Michelin-branded pump to fill up your tires. The company actually sells several types of inflators on its Amazon page, but it only offers a single motorized unit — the Michelin Micro Tyre Inflator, which is available on Amazon for $98.99.

This little device is only slightly wider than an iPhone 17 and weighs about 400 grams, or 14 ounces. This means it's easy to store in your car and to move to whichever tire needs topping up. More importantly, it takes power from a 12-volt socket, allowing you to run it using your car's battery. It also has a USB port for charging your phone (or any other USB device) in case of an emergency.

Some users say that the device is slow, taking about 12 minutes to bring a tire from 10 to 32 PSI, but that's not unexpected given its small size. Still, it should be good enough for regular weekly maintenance if you know your car's proper tire pressure, or in case of an emergency. Its biggest downside is that you need a power source to run it, but having a dead battery and a flat tire simultaneously is likely a rare occurrence in many modern cars.