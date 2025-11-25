This Is Considered The Best Major Tire Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

Tires are the only physical part that touches the ground at all times. This makes them invaluable for safety, performance, efficiency, and comfort. The current U.S. tire market is vast. It encompasses an estimated value of over $56 billion (2025). In this market, some tire brands set the standards others follow, and one brand consistently tops them all in customer satisfaction: Michelin.

According to a recent customer satisfaction survey by Consumer Reports, Michelin, alongside Vredestein, ranks as number one. J.D. Power's 2025 Tire Customer Satisfaction Study also ranks Michelin highest in the performance tire segment. Even though Goodyear outperformed Michelin in the passenger car and luxury car categories, Michelin has won a total of 103 J.D. Power awards, more than all others combined.

Moreover, a customer satisfaction survey conducted by analytics company HundredX Inc. for Tire Business also ranked Michelin as the top brand across most categories. Michelin was also ranked number 1 in our own 2025 ranking of major tire brands. With a second-best 11.7% market share in the U.S., only slightly behind Goodyear, Michelin continues to stand out as one of the best tire brands in the eyes of consumers — and here's why customers prefer Michelin.