This Is Considered The Best Major Tire Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Tires are the only physical part that touches the ground at all times. This makes them invaluable for safety, performance, efficiency, and comfort. The current U.S. tire market is vast. It encompasses an estimated value of over $56 billion (2025). In this market, some tire brands set the standards others follow, and one brand consistently tops them all in customer satisfaction: Michelin.
According to a recent customer satisfaction survey by Consumer Reports, Michelin, alongside Vredestein, ranks as number one. J.D. Power's 2025 Tire Customer Satisfaction Study also ranks Michelin highest in the performance tire segment. Even though Goodyear outperformed Michelin in the passenger car and luxury car categories, Michelin has won a total of 103 J.D. Power awards, more than all others combined.
Moreover, a customer satisfaction survey conducted by analytics company HundredX Inc. for Tire Business also ranked Michelin as the top brand across most categories. Michelin was also ranked number 1 in our own 2025 ranking of major tire brands. With a second-best 11.7% market share in the U.S., only slightly behind Goodyear, Michelin continues to stand out as one of the best tire brands in the eyes of consumers — and here's why customers prefer Michelin.
Why customers love Michelin
Michelin is at the leading edge of the tire industry. They innovate continuously, are committed to sustainability, lead in customer satisfaction, and rank at the top in performance and safety. For example, according to a 2025 research by ADAC, Michelin's tire wear particle ratings are considerably lower than competitors'. This helps Michelin tires last longer, enhances safety and efficiency, and is kinder to the environment.
In the high-performance and motorsport realm, Michelin is also at the cutting edge. For a spot of context, the Porsche 919 Evo beat an F1 car at the Nürburgring, setting a world record lap of 5:19.55 sporting Michelin tires. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for its 300mph+ run, while the Rimac Nevera set its own 258mph EV record on road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
Safety-wise, Michelin supports the EU's R117‑04 regulation. This means that Michelin tires can maintain wet braking performance even when worn to the legal limit of 1.6mm. In 2024, according to the Institute for European Traffic Laws, only one tire manufacturer managed to reach these standards, and it was Michelin. With such standards and continuous innovation, Michelin is the world's most valuable tire brand.
High-end tires win big with drivers
If you've even wondered whether it makes sense to spend a bit extra on premium tires instead of cheaper options, numbers and satisfaction surveys such as these send a clear message. Innovation within the tire industry isn't just marketing plays and brand value pumping — it has a lot to do with basic on-road safety and how our cars interact with our environments. Premium tires last longer, perform better, are safer, and are more comfortable.
A 2025 Consumer Reports survey focused on what motivates buyers to choose certain tires. The findings were also quite telling. 74% of buyers prioritized wet traction, 73% prioritized handling, and 66% prioritized treadwear. These are the exact metrics where premium tires offer a significant advantage over cheaper options. Treadwear-wise, premium tires often cover twice or three times as much as a budget tire. So, even though they may cost more to buy outright, they can last much longer.