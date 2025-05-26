What Does The Michelin Star Restaurant Rating Have To Do With A Tire Company?

The original Guide Michelin was a compact red booklet of practical tips for drivers: where to refuel, find repairs, and rest for the night. Restaurants only made the cut if they were attached to hotels, and even then, they weren't rated — just listed. The guide also featured tire care advice, maps, car part ads, and, crucially, local intel that made early driving less of a gamble. Around 35,000 copies were handed out for free, and drivers snatched them up, grateful for a guide that focused on the nitty-gritty of road travel, not rail, like most others of the time.

By the 1920s, cars were more common and drivers hungrier for travel intel. The guide had taken off. Michelin made two key moves: it dropped the ads and slapped on a 7-franc (about $2) price tag. That did little to dampen demand; nearly 100,000 copies still sold each year. Michelin also invited reader feedback, and listened. In response to interest, the guide began to focus on hotel and restaurant reviews around 1926.

It was a smart call. By 1926, the restaurant listings had become so influential that the brothers launched a new venture: hiring full-time undercover critics (now called inspectors) to judge the best restaurants. This was the birth of the iconic Michelin star system. If a restaurant was deemed exemplary in its category, it earned one star. In 1931, that single-star system then grew into the three-star system where one-star means "A very good restaurant in its category," two stars means a place is "Excellent cooking, worth a detour," and three stars means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

