5 Office Gadgets And Accessories Your iPhone Can Replace For Free

While there's still a benefit to having a physical scanner, especially if your work requires high-resolution images such as artwork, your iPhone can work just fine as a scanner for regular documents. Depending on your preference, there are actually multiple ways to scan documents on your iPhone. The most brute-force way to "scan" a document is just by using the camera app and simply cropping the image to remove the background.

However, if you want a more elegant solution, you can use your Files or Notes app. On your Files app, tap the three dots icon that is located in the upper-right corner of the screen. In the drop-down menu, select Scan Documents. Alternatively, open your Notes app and create a new note (or open an existing one). In the lower part of the screen, tap the paperclip icon and select Scan Documents. Regardless of which option you choose, the apps will open a special camera with scanning-related features.

Once you take a photo of the document, you'll have the option to retake it or proceed to adjust the corners and keep the scan. Afterward, you can keep repeating the process for all the pages you need to scan and tap Save when you're done. If you want more flexibility with the output, there are additional settings when you scan. You'll have the option to add or remove the flash and select if you want the scan to be colored, grayscale, black & white, or a photo.