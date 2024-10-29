How To Use The Built-In Currency Converter Feature On Your iPhone

These days, there are tons of apps you can download to make the best out of your vacation, such as for making new friends, having stress-free road trips, and keeping your shopping in check. However, it can get annoying to have to download an app for everything, especially when you don't have much need for what it can do when you're back from your holiday, like currency conversion.

Advertisement

When we're traveling, currency conversion tools are absolutely necessary to stay on track with your travel budget. In many cases, being in a different country can trick our brains into thinking that we can spend endlessly. Not to mention, these tools are a great way to understand the value of your purchases, and put into perspective what you would normally spend for the same items or experiences back home. If you're a frequent traveler, there are tons of apps to help you avoid impulse shopping, including Money Manager, which automatically converts your purchases abroad when you encode them into your home currency.

That said, iPhone storage space is sacred for travelers, because you need to reserve it for things like photos you're never going to be able to take again or accessing hotel or flight details. Because of this, many of us who are casual flyers are looking for more and more ways to not have to download any unnecessary apps. Thankfully, Apple has listened to our pleas and included new ways to convert currency with existing native iPhone apps.

Advertisement