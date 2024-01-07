5 Of The Best Apps To Stop Impulse Shopping

Fresh out of the holidays, many of us (and our wallets) are still reeling from the season of overconsumption. From having too much to eat, chugging an absurd amount of drinks, to buying way more than we need — the sobering post-yuletide evaluation of your life is bound to hit at some point. The Christmas season tends to feed into our impulses in more ways than one, especially when it comes to shopping.

In 2022, a Slickdeals survey revealed that 73% of its respondents said that most of their purchases tend to be spontaneous. The study with over 2,000 American adults shared that the average person spent $314 per month on impulse purchases, which is up 72.3% in just two years. Although part of this is the rising costs of goods in general, it's also important to factor in how the frequency of impulse purchases makes a difference.

Not to mention, impulse shopping doesn't just affect your finances, but it can also cause unnecessary clutter build-up in your home. In 2017, MJ Rosenthal, a professional organizer from Newton, claimed that the average American home contains 300,000 items (via The Boston Globe). Knowing this, it's unsurprising that the self-storage industry is worth $29 billion in 2023.

Clutter comes with a mental cost, having a profound effect on everything from our mood to self-esteem and even stress levels. So, if you want to get back on track with your finances and say goodbye to the unnecessary mental load, here are some apps that can help.