Record-Setting Hydrogen Engine Rivals Diesel Power With None Of The Emissions

Researchers in Germany have reportedly developed an experimental "hydrogen cycle engine" they say can match diesel-level performance without the conventional exhaust emissions. If their engineering feat holds up in continued testing, it has the potential to open the door to a whole new generation of heavy-duty clean-energy machines.

Working at Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg, the team of researchers say their hydrogen engine has already reached efficiency levels above 60 percent. That figure actually puts it well ahead of the thermal efficiency of diesel engines, which is around 40-50%. Researchers hope the technology can eventually power long-haul trucks, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, large generators, and even ships.

Of course, let's not get too far ahead of this. So far, all the testing's only been done on a dedicated test bench and computer simulations. We'll have to wait for future studies to tell us how it holds up in real-world durability tests. However, we do know that similar battery-electric systems have fallen short when it comes to continuous high-load operation and strong power output. It'll be interesting to see how a hydrogen engine performs in comparison.